Care Card shopping fundraiser is back Oct. 16-25

The 2020 Care Card program gets underway this month. The charity shopping event is hosted by the Board of Visitors, a local nonprofit that works to raise money for the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly. This year’s beneficiary is the Foundation for Blind Children.

Cardholders get a 20 percent discount at dozens of local restaurants and retailers Oct. 16-25. Participating shops and restaurants include: Kidstop Toys, Crate & Barrel, Grimaldi’s, Zinburger, all Fox Restaurant Concept restaurants, Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School and dozens more.

To purchase a $60 Care Card, visit boardofvisitors.org/care-card or buy the card at select participating businesses.