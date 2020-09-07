Phoenix Zoo to reopen Sept. 19 to general public

The Phoenix Zoo reopens to the general public on Saturday, Sept. 19, following a Sept. 14 reopening for zoo members.

The zoo will be operating at limited capacity to allow for recommended social distancing. Masks are required when entering the zoo and in areas where social distancing is not possible. All zoo staff will be wearing masks and acrylic guards have been installed at various locations.

Strollers, wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicle rentals will be sanitized before and after each use. All restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on a rigorous schedule. More than 50 hand-sanitizing stations have been located throughout the park.

Jungle Java, Safari Snacks and Crossroads Café (formerly known as Cavern Café) will be open for food service. For now, no indoor concession seating will be available.

For visitor safety, the following experiences and encounters will open at a later date:

4-D Theater

Giraffe Encounter

Monkey Village Walk-Thru (squirrel monkeys are visible from upper viewing)

Orangutan Bilik (inside viewing area of the exhibit)

Harmony Farm Goat Yard

Savanna Grill (indoor dining)

Savanna Overlook at exhibit

Enchanted Forest Playground

Leapin’ Lagoon & Yakulla Caverns splash pads

Playground and play structures on the Children’s Trail

Location: 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Hours: 7 a.m.-noon daily.

Cost: $25; $17 for ages 3-13. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

Good to know: The Zoo will be closed to foot traffic during Cruise the Zoo on Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27. In October, hours will shift to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.