What’s In My Toddler’s Easter Basket: Practical and Fun Ideas that AREN’T Candy!

Easter is right around the corner on April 5th. This is our last Easter as a family of 3 and I want to make it extra special for my son without all the sugar hype!

I’m super excited about what I’ve put together. If you’re still stumped on what to get your toddler, here are some easy, cute, and practical ideas to consider – that aren’t candy!

(For reference, my son is 4 years old).

Summer Pajamas. This one’s on the more practical side, but as the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to make the switch to some light and cooler pajamas. I always love a good bamboo material, and Little Sleepies has some great bamboo pajama short sets. They come in variety of colors, styles, prints, and sizes. They even have adorable Easter/Spring prints and matching sets for the whole family!

Tip: They fit a little snug, so size up to ensure they last all summer long.

This one’s on the more practical side, but as the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to make the switch to some light and cooler pajamas. I always love a good bamboo material, and Little Sleepies has some great bamboo pajama short sets. They come in variety of colors, styles, prints, and sizes. They even have adorable Easter/Spring prints and matching sets for the whole family! Tip: They fit a little snug, so size up to ensure they last all summer long. Blockables Play Set. These adorable sets from Melissa & Doug includes linkable, stackable, and playable solid wood building blocks. The special connectors let kids (best suitable for ages two and up) easily snap together smooth, colorful blocks to create a fun city or build their own silly characters and cool creations. I love these sets because my son can build them independently and comes up with his own creative ideas – buying me some time to get tasks done while he is happily playing!

These adorable sets from Melissa & Doug includes linkable, stackable, and playable solid wood building blocks. The special connectors let kids (best suitable for ages two and up) easily snap together smooth, colorful blocks to create a fun city or build their own silly characters and cool creations. I love these sets because my son can build them independently and comes up with his own creative ideas – buying me some time to get tasks done while he is happily playing! Sensory Bin Tools. At our house, we love a good sensory bin – especially as the weather is warming up and I’m looking for more ways to keep my son busy indoors (and off screens!). These Helping Hands Sensory Scoops from Learning Resources are a perfect addition to an Easter basket with four uniquely designed scoops that encourage tactile play while he pours, sifts, scoops, and funnels different materials in sensory bins and sand tables.

At our house, we love a good sensory bin – especially as the weather is warming up and I’m looking for more ways to keep my son busy indoors (and off screens!). These Helping Hands Sensory Scoops from Learning Resources are a perfect addition to an Easter basket with four uniquely designed scoops that encourage tactile play while he pours, sifts, scoops, and funnels different materials in sensory bins and sand tables. Bath Products. Anything that makes bath time more enticing is a hit with my son! We have been loving the Dojo Care Whippity Cloud Kids Foaming Soap which comes in a variety of colors and scents. It provides a sensory-rich, moldable foam soap that engages sensory play and delivers thorough, gentle cleansing for kids and tweens, using age-appropriate ingredients and gentle scents. My son also loves the Honeysticks Bubble Bath Color Mixing Soap which transforms bath time into a playful, hands-on experiment. There are three mixable colors all made from a plant-based formula.

Some other easy ideas include:

A new toothbrush

Play- Doh (I love these Easter egg shaped ones)

An Easter outfit

Water shoes/sandals

Sunglasses

A new pool towel

Water toys

Bubbles

Unique Alternatives to a Basket:

If you’re looking to assemble all the gifts in something other than a basket, here are a few unique alternatives to consider:

A play shopping cart/basket

A large dump truck

A play wagon

A sand bucket

A backpack or suitcase

From my family to yours, Happy Easter!