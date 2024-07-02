Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

An Unexpected Family-Friendly Gem

My husband and I sat on the couch with a sleeping baby and watched in amazement as our older 3 boys put themselves to sleep (ages 11, 5, and 3) …one by one. At first, we chuckled thinking they’d just mess around (and inevitably someone would get hurt), but to our surprise they were all fast asleep when we went to check on them just a few minutes later. The fresh air, endless hours of walking, exploring, and bike riding had worn them out!

Once the kids were sleeping, the nice patio outside the room allowed us to reconnect, listen to the crickets chirping, and look at the stars in a pitch-black sky. While there are a variety of rooms if you’re bringing the family, I highly recommend a Casita Suite. You’ll have a large living room area, a bedroom with enough room for a travel crib, and a beautiful spacious bathroom!

When I was approached about visiting Tubac Golf Resort I’ll admit, my first thought was that it was a vacation spot for golfers, weddings, and retirees. And while all of those ARE true—I was blown away at how family-friendly this resort was. Between the accommodating staff, plastic kid-sized putts, and bikes with training wheels—there were plenty of fun things to do.

Only 45 minutes south of Tucson sits Tubac, Arizona – a unique art town that’s full of history and fun adventure for kids and adults alike. Established in the year 1752 as a Spanish Presidio, Tubac is now a staycation destination that needs to be on your summer bucket list. And before you think ‘but, it’s HOT,’ you’ll be surprised by the cooler Arizona weather and amazing summer storms. It truly is an oasis in Arizona.

Even the Stables Ranch Grille on property offered kid-friendly menu selections and drinks like the ‘Cactus Cooler’, highchairs, and extra patience for our rambunctious little ones. Dine in on Fridays and Saturdays and your kids will love the live music. The restaurant itself was an original stable (with original cobblestone floors!) on the Otero Ranch, so if you have history buffs in your family there is no shortage of opportunities to learn.

You won’t find gimmicky attractions here, but you will find that your kids love to explore, learn about the history, and just be KIDS! As a parent, I’m all for letting my kids be bored, but I can absolutely say that my kids were not once bored. Our days were jam packed with museums, parks, hiking, bird watching, and even visiting with the cows on property! We ended each night hitting golf balls with the kid-sized putts, doing cartwheels in the cool grass, eating gelato, and swimming.

And, you know the first thing the kids asked when we loaded up the car to head home?

“When can we come back?!”

Day 1 Itinerary

Arrive at the beautiful Tubac Golf Resort.

Rent bikes for an evening ride around the property.

Make reservations for dinner at Stables Ranch Grille—sit outside if it’s nice!

Walk over to see the cows.

Stop at the putting green for a round of ‘kid golf’.

Order gelato at the gift shop.

Go swimming! The pool is heated, and the starry night sky is stunning from the hot tub.

Day 2 Itinerary

Breakfast at Stables Ranch Grille on the patio.

Mom gets a Santa Rita Hot Stone Massage.

Visit Tubac Presidio Historic State Park or Tumacácori National Historic Park (or both!).

Explore The Village—full of unique shops. Art, jewelry, and everything in between!

Dinner at Wisdom’s Café.

Back to Tubac Golf Resort to see where they shot the movie, Tin Cup.

Finish the night with splashing, diving, and relaxing at the pool!

Day 3 Itinerary

Grab a quick breakfast burrito at La Cantina.

Morning hike along the Santa Cruz River.

One last visit to The Village of Tubac to get gifts for friends and family.

Get a bite to eat at Tubac Deli and Coffee Co.

Visit the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley on your way home.

Time to plan your next visit to Tubac Golf Resort!

Tubac Golf Resort & Spa Summer Specials

Summer Getaway Package

Looking for a Summer Getaway? Enjoy $149* per night in our Posada Queen/King room, early check-in at 11 a.m., late checkout at 4 p.m. Plus, enjoy a 15% discount voucher for our spa, gift shop, and golf shop.

*Upgrade to our luxurious Hacienda for $239. Available Sunday through Thursday. Extend stay in booking window for $129/night. Subject to availability.

Book at reservations.travelclick.com/6172?ProdID=744381&LanguageID=1

Swing into Summer

“Swing into Summer” with our exclusive golf package for just $439* per night! Enjoy a 2-night stay, two rounds of 18-hole golf, and two breakfast burrito vouchers.

*Extend stay for $129/night. Includes discounted golf rates. Call the front desk to learn more about discounted golf rates (520) 398-2211. Subject to availability.

Book at reservations.travelclick.com/6172?ProdID=744383&LanguageID=1

Family Adventure Retreat

Plan the ultimate family getaway with our adventure-packed 2-night stay package starting at $349*! Enjoy a $50 dining voucher for Stables Ranch Grille, two ice cream vouchers and a Tubac Adventure kit featuring a magnifying glass and a scavenger hunt checklist bag for the kids.

*Upgrade to a Casita Queen for $399/night. Extend stay for $129/night. Subject to availability.

Book at reservations.travelclick.com/6172?ProdID=744437&LanguageID=1