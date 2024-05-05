Mother’s Day Giveaway: Colair Beauty Lounge & Med Spa

I don’t know a mom (myself included) who doesn’t love being pampered. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to let the mom in your life indulge in some relaxing spa treatments.

Colair Beauty Lounge & Med Spa in Gilbert is a wellness destination offering a range of services that will help moms look and feel their best.

In addition to a full service hair salon, Colair features a variety of med-spa treatments such as Botox injections and fillers, customizable facials, brow and lash services, waxing, teeth whitening, laser hair removal, vitamin therapy, and more.

I had the chance to check out Colair for myself and let’s just say it was an afternoon well spent. From the first steps inside the salon, I instantly felt relaxed and ready for some “me-time.” As a busy, working mom, it’s a rarity if I get the chance to wash my face on the regular, so I was looking forward to a professional facial to help clear and hydrate my skin.

I first received a 4D face scan analysis which is an incredible technologically advanced service that allows the esthetician to gain insight into your pores and skin spots. It uncovers any current or future problem areas so they can recommend and treat any skin issues, making it a truly customizable experience.

Afterward, it was onto the facial where my esthetician was able to treat my unique skin problems utilizing the information gathered from my face scan. This 45-minute treatment included a gentle cleansing, exfoliation and surface extractions, mask, and a moisture cream to improve my skin’s texture, tone and elasticity, plus an arm and hand massage!

Overall, it was such a relaxing and enjoyable experience, and my skin felt silky smooth and so refreshed.

There are a variety of services great for dads, too! In fact, my husband enjoyed the same services I did (good skin hygiene isn’t just for women!). The owners explained that many men also get their hair cut at the salon, undergo hair restoration treatments, and vitamin therapies.

As a locally owned business, Colair Beauty Lounge & Med Spa is always looking for ways to give back and support the community.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Colair is offering one lucky RAK reader a chance to win a $50 gift card, a 4D face scan (valued at $100), a free thermal image scalp and hair follicle analysis (valued at $200), plus a free vitamin shot, for a total value of $375!

