Giveaway: RAK Eats – Mici Italian

The summer heat is upon us and if you’re like me, you’re already starting to think of ways to keep your kids entertained when you can’t just be outside all day anymore.

Whether you’re looking to go somewhere and dine out together or want to implement pizza and a movie tradition at home, Mici Italian has got you covered!

This family-friendly restaurant in Queen Creek is serving up delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, calzones, and more. With so many diverse options, there’s something everyone will love!

My family and I recently had the chance to check it out and I have to say, we are already planning our next visit back. The staff was so friendly and welcoming, and even brought out some pizza dough for my 2-year-old son to play with while we waited for the food. It kept him perfectly entertained and was fun for us, too!

We sampled a variety of menu options including a build-our-own pizza and two pasta dishes. I’d highly recommend the creamy pesto pasta, but honestly there wasn’t anything we didn’t like! I especially loved that all of the food is from family recipes and made with quality ingredients that are free of hormones, nitrates, and preservatives. You’ll feel good about what you’re eating without paying a hefty price for it. Everything is made to order too, so you can customize dishes and pizzas to your liking.

Not only was the food great, but as a part of Mici’s loyalty program kids 12 and under can eat for just $2 with a purchasing adult. Kids can choose from familiar favorites such as cheese or pepperoni pizza, or bowtie pasta with marinara, alfredo, or olive oil and parmesan. My son gobbled up his food (and ate some of ours), which is always a win in my book.

Mici makes for an easy, delicious, and budget-friendly takeout option on those nights where it’s too hot to even think about using the oven, or you simply just don’t feel like cooking.

Overall, we were so impressed by the food, service, and family-friendly options at Mici’s. If you’re in the East Valley, this is a place you must check out!

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Mici Italian: