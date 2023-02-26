RAK Eats: Pita Jungle’s New Seasonal Menu and a Giveaway

Whether you’re a frequent diner at Pita Jungle or have never tried it before, now is the time to head in for their seasonal menu: “Med meets Mexico” with Mediterranean Mexican fusion inspired dishes.

It had been a while since I had eaten at Pita Jungle so I was excited to have the opportunity to try it out again and taste some items off the new menu. I invited my mom to go with me and we had a nice little mother/daughter date.

My mom is mostly vegan and I am vegetarian and sometimes dining out can be a bit difficult for us. But because Pita Jungle has so many healthy options and a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes, we were excited at how many choices we had!

We started out with the Caramelized Cauliflower Tahini appetizer which was nice and warm on a chilly evening. It came slightly roasted in a delicious creamy garlic cilantro tahini sauce topped with perfectly charred and caramelized onions and toasted pine nuts that added a nice nutty crunch.

Pita Jungle is known for their variety of hummus and pita combos so the staff brought out a hummus trio for us to try. It consisted of the roasted red pepper, garlic, and tradition hummus garnished with garbanzo beans and a side of seasoned fried pita wedges and fresh cucumber slices for dipping.

They also had us sample the Mediterranean Anitpasto platter to a try a variety of appetizer options including more hummus, dips such as the tzatziki and baba ganoosh, dolma, mozzarella-tomato and basil stacks, cubed feta, kalamata olives, and of course, more cucumbers and pita. Everything was so good but we wanted to save room for our entrees, too.

I’m a pizza-loving girl and will try it just about anywhere, so I ordered the spinach and pesto lavash pizza—which is not your traditional Italian-style pizza. This unique Mediterranean version of pizza came on a thin lavash flatbread and was topped with mozzarella, feta, pesto, spinach, and wood fired tomatoes. It was a unique take on traditional pizza and I loved how light and crispy it was.

My mom ordered from the new seasonal menu and got two falafel tacos that came stuffed with cabbage-kale super greens, honey chipotle-tahini, avocado-lime labneh crema, on a white corn tortilla with pickled onions, green onions, and fresh jalapenos. She commented how fresh and healthy it tasted and appreciated the Mediterranean flair on tacos.

We took home what seemed like entire meals worth of food to share with our family. Of course, I had to indulge my sweet tooth and ordered one last thing: the turtle cheesecake to-go.

After I gave myself a couple hours to digest, I went home and my husband and I split the rich and delicious cheesecake which was layered with chocolate, caramel, and walnuts. It was a decadently sweet way to end the night.

Pita Jungle’s current seasonal menu is available now through April. In addition to their wide selection for vegan and vegetarians, Pita Jungle also has a gluten free menu and a versatile, yet enticing kids’ menu and are very accommodating for any dietary swaps or changes you might request.

To view the menu or find one of the 23 Valley-wide locations, visit www.pitajungle.com.

Enter below for your chance to win one of two $25 gift cards!