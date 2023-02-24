Museum of Illusions Coming to Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale

Get ready for a mind-boggling experience with the opening of The Museum of Illusions, the latest entertainment attraction in Scottsdale, which will offer more than 60 interactive exhibits for guests of all ages featuring holograms, stereograms and optical illusions.

Visitors will learn about vision, perception and the human brain, as well as experience firsthand the science of how the eyes can trick the mind. Exhibits range from classics to the never-before seen. Guests will walk on walls in the Rotated Room, defy gravity in the Tilted Room, and appear to grow and shrink in the Ames Room.

The Museum of Illusions Scottsdale is set to open March 11 and will be permanently situated alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland in the Arizona Boardwalk. The Scottsdale location will be the latest instalment of the Museum of Illusions, with more than 35 locations worldwide.

“While our museum certainly is visually engaging and has those photo-worthy moments, it is about so much more,” said Stacy Stec, Director of Sales and Marketing for LOL Entertainment, parent company of Museum of Illusions Scottsdale. “We’ve carefully and thoughtfully designed this museum to provide an educational experience that will leave guests feeling inspired long after they leave. We can’t wait to challenge minds and provide a hands-on, immersive experience for all ages.”