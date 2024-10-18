Glowing Pumpkins Giveaway

Get in the Halloween spirit when you visit Glowing Pumpkins, an immersive Halloween experience for all ages.

Think Zoolights meets Halloween –at Glowing Pumpkins you’ll get to stroll through trails of illuminated pumpkins that light up magical pathways filled with music, sounds and special effects.

With over 5,000 pumpkins on display, all sculptures are hand-carved and constructed by artists, with some reaching up to 20 feet tall!

This Halloween wonderland features fun themed sections including pumpkin carvings and sculptures of dinosaurs, mermaids, and superheroes, as well as characters you know and love from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Hocos Pocus, and more!

You are encouraged to take photos and share them/tag @glowing_pumpkins on Instagram!

The trail is paved (perfect for strollers or wheelchairs) and an easy stroll for guests for all ages, totaling about a mile distance – just long enough to enjoy the sights, but not too long for little walkers and attention spans.

Come for the pumpkins but stay for the fun! Before or after your walk through the illuminations, there are also bounce houses and food trucks to extend your experience. Children under 2 get in free!

Glowing Pumpkins is taking place now through November 2 at Riverwalk at Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, AZ 85226.

The event is open from dark to10:30 p.m. every Wednesday to Sunday.

Now that the weather is FINALLY cooling off, this is one Halloween event you don’t want to miss!

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit glowingpumpkins.com

