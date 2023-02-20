Autism Sibling Support Group Returns in Tempe

Bierman Autism Centers, will be bringing back its free Sibling Support Program after taking a break due to COVID-19, offering siblings of children with autism a chance to connect, play, and have fun.

The program, led by Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Nicole Huggins, will create a space where children can build meaningful connections as well as reduce feelings of loneliness and confusion that often come from having a sibling with autism.

“The support group creates a community where siblings can share their experiences, have a safe avenue to process their feelings and build a strong support system,” said Dr. Huggins.

According to Bierman, 1 in 40 individuals are diagnosed with autism in Arizona, making programs like the Sibling Support Group a growing need in the state.

“The impact of autism on the family is far-reaching and managing these emotions is critical,” said Regional Clinical Director, Adeline Low.

By providing a space where siblings can come together and support one another, Bierman is hoping to build a stronger, more connected sense of community.

In addition to the Sibling Support Program, Bierman Autism Centers also provides comprehensive care to families affected by autism including ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Diagnostic services, as well as caregiver trainings and community events like Touch-A-Truck, Winter in July, Trunk-or-Treat, and Sensory Santa.

Bierman has two locations in Arizona, Tempe and Scottsdale. For more information, visit www.biermanautism.com