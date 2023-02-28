Introducing RAK’s Littlest Addition

Congratulations to RAK Publisher, Kate Reed and husband Trent, on baby boy number 4!

Hawkins Brix was born at home in the water on February 19 at 10:02 a.m. weighing in at 6lbs 4 oz.

Despite a bit of a tumultuous scare during pregnancy when Kate had to have emergency abdominal surgery at 31 weeks due to a severely twisted intestine, Hawkins held on and arrived healthily at 38 weeks.

He joins his three older brothers, Maverick (21 months), Grayson (4), and Jackson (10) and is already getting lots of cuddles and love from everyone.

Besides adjusting to the chaotic life as a mom of four and dealing with the confinement of recent snow days, Kate said that this was her easiest and calmest labor and that Hawkins has been her most relaxed baby so far.

Welcome to the world, baby Hawkins!