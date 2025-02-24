Monday, February 24, 2025
Adjusting Emotionally and Mentally as a First-Time Mom

Becoming a mother for the first time is a transformative experience, filled with joy and excitement for the entire family. However, for many first-time moms, the experience can be daunting. Adjusting to your new role as a parent can be challenging— emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Experiencing a range of emotions after giving birth is entirely normal. The postpartum phase often feels like a roller coaster due to hormonal changes and the demands of caring for a newborn baby.

Some women may also develop postpartum depression (PPD) after giving birth. Approximately one in 10 women will experience PPD, which is characterized by symptoms like mood swings, anxiety, irritability and fatigue.

It is crucial that you approach this new chapter with compassion for yourself. As a mom myself and mental health professional, here are a few tips for adjusting mentally and emotionally after having your first child.

Tap Into Your Support System

It’s important to remember that you’re not alone and ask for help. When help is offered, take it. Asking for help or accepting help does not mean you are incompetent. Connecting with others who’ve been through similar experiences— like family, friends, or support groups— can be comforting. If you’re feeling isolated, seek out support groups for first-time parents, either virtually or in your local community. The phrase “It takes a village” rings true for a reason.

Establish an Everyday Routine

Just like your newborn, you might also thrive with a consistent routine. Although it may be challenging to find a routine, flexibility is key. Babies can be unpredictable, much like your own emotions. This ever-changing tiny human will eb and flow through different seasons, too. A flexible schedule can provide a sense of stability amid the chaos of motherhood. Develop a routine that works for you and be sure to include time for self-care.

Self-Care is Key

Caring for others is harder when you’re not taking care of yourself. Make sure to get adequate rest, eat nutritious foods, and do gentle physical activity when possible. Taking time for yourself each day, whether it’s reading a book, taking a bath, or meditating, can help you feel your best.

Consult A Mental Health Professional

Everyone can benefit from therapy, especially first-time moms. A mental health professional can offer strategies for coping with the emotional demands of motherhood, adjusting to your new normal, and providing a safe space to express your emotions. Here at Cornerstone Healing Center, we offer a virtual intensive outpatient program, designed to support those going through major life changes.

By prioritizing your mental and emotional health, sticking to a routine, seeking help when you need it, and leaning on your support network, you can better navigate motherhood. Take care of your well-being because ultimately it will benefit both you, and your new baby.

Veronica Frash
Veronica Frashhttp://cornerstonehealingcenter.com 
Veronica Frash is the Director of Virtual IOP Program at Cornerstone Healing Center. Since its inception in 2017, Cornerstone Healing Center has established a reputation as Arizona’s premier mental health and substance abuse treatment center. With multiple state-of-the-art treatment facilities in Scottsdale and Phoenix and 8 different addiction and mental health programs with customizable treatment plans, Cornerstone Healing Center is a leader in both addiction recovery and mental health. To learn more, visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com 

