How Helmets Shield Your Child’s Head And Jaw

A well-fitted helmet does more than protect your child’s brain. It also helps safeguard their eyes, teeth, and jaw. Every part of a helmet works together to keep your child’s growing head, mouth, and vision safe during play.

Padding Inside. Soft foam cushions the head and helps reduce the risk of bumps or concussions.

Face Mask. The bars in front protect the nose, teeth, and the bones around the eyes.

Jaw Padding. Extra padding under the chin and around the jaw helps protect teeth and reduce the chance of jaw injuries.

Hard Outer Shell. The tough outside cover spreads the force from a hit across a wide area to lower the risk of skull or brain injury.

Visors and Shields. Clear plastic shields can attach to the face mask to protect eyes from sunlight, debris, or accidental pokes.

Chin Strap. A snug strap keeps the helmet in place and helps protect your child during play.

Mouth Guards. Sometimes attached to the helmet by a strap, mouth guards protect and cushion the teeth and jaws from injury during play.

Find the right fit. Your child’s helmet won’t offer as much protection if it doesn’t fit correctly. Ask a coach or sporting goods store staff to help find the right size and shape. A well-fitted helmet keeps your child’s head, teeth, and eyes safe every time they play.

Sarah Sharits is the Corporate Communications Manager with Delta Dental of Arizona. Sarah talks about her dogs a lot and enjoys running, being an Auntie and obsessively researching purchases before she makes them.