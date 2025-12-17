Thursday, December 18, 2025
HomeArticlesHow Helmets Shield Your Child’s Head And Jaw
ArticlesSponsored contentDelta Dental & Vision

How Helmets Shield Your Child’s Head And Jaw

Delta Dental and Vision
Delta Dental and Vision
0

A well-fitted helmet does more than protect your child’s brain. It also helps safeguard their eyes, teeth, and jaw. Every part of a helmet works together to keep your child’s growing head, mouth, and vision safe during play.

Padding Inside. Soft foam cushions the head and helps reduce the risk of bumps or concussions.

Face Mask. The bars in front protect the nose, teeth, and the bones around the eyes.

Jaw Padding. Extra padding under the chin and around the jaw helps protect teeth and reduce the chance of jaw injuries.

Hard Outer Shell. The tough outside cover spreads the force from a hit across a wide area to lower the risk of skull or brain injury.

Visors and Shields. Clear plastic shields can attach to the face mask to protect eyes from sunlight, debris, or accidental pokes.

Chin Strap. A snug strap keeps the helmet in place and helps protect your child during play.

Mouth Guards. Sometimes attached to the helmet by a strap, mouth guards protect and cushion the teeth and jaws from injury during play.

Find the right fit. Your child’s helmet won’t offer as much protection if it doesn’t fit correctly. Ask a coach or sporting goods store staff to help find the right size and shape. A well-fitted helmet keeps your child’s head, teeth, and eyes safe every time they play.

Sarah Sharits is the Corporate Communications Manager with Delta Dental of Arizona. Sarah talks about her dogs a lot and enjoys running, being an Auntie and obsessively researching purchases before she makes them.

Previous article
Say “Lights Out” to Teeth Grinding
Next article
Tooth Fairy Boosts Rates, Reversing Recent Declines
Delta Dental and Vision
Delta Dental and Visionhttp://www.deltadentalaz.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Debra Citron wins Arizona Press Club Award for profile of illustrator...

Parenting Can Be Spooky: Tips for Helping Children Manage Stress

Exploring Phoenix Fan Fusion as a family May 23-26

AAP: Nationwide pandemic strategy needed as COVID-19 diagnoses soar

Rugby Arizona Recruiting New Players

Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park and resort celebrates Scottsdale grand...