Summer Movie Fun at Harkins

If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained and cool during the summer months, you’ll want to check out Harkins’ Summer Movie Fun!

For nearly 50 years Harkins has been bringing family films back to the BIG screen and this summer you’ll get 8 movies for 8 weeks for only $8!

Here’s the lineup:

June 5-9: Minions the Rise of Gru

June 12-16: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

June 19-23: The Bad Guys

June 26-30: The Secret Life of Pets

July 3-7: League of Super Pets

July 10-14: Trolls World Tour

July 17-21: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

July 24-28: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

For more information visit harkins.com/events-and-series/event-detail/summer-movie-fun