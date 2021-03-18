Phoenix Children’s to provide emergency care in Avondale

Avondale experiences more than 30,000 pediatric emergency visits each year but the community has no pediatric-specific option for emergency care.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital soon will begin work on a freestanding emergency department and multi-specialty clinic in Avondale, providing West Valley families access to top-ranked, pediatric-specific emergency care and expanded specialty services.

The opening of the Southwest Campus is part of a larger strategic effort by Phoenix Children’s to expand access to care for families in the West Valley and throughout the state. The Southwest Campus will be built on the site of Phoenix Children’s Southwest Valley Specialty and Urgent Care Center at 1665 N. Avondale Blvd. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring. Phoenix Children’s expects to open all aspects of the new site by the spring of 2023.

“Expanding this site in the West Valley is part of a multifaceted plan to bring care right into the communities of the families Phoenix Children’s serves,” said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s, in a statement. “Not only will this site expand specialty care services, but it will also answer a pressing need for emergency care for children.”

Avondale experiences more than 30,000 pediatric emergency visits each year but the community has no pediatric-specific option for emergency care. With the West Valley’s population is projected to grow at twice the national rate over the next five years, the demand for children’s health services will continue to increase.

“Kids with serious or life-threatening illnesses or injuries fare much better at a pediatric emergency department than an adult ER,” said Jared Muenzer, MD, Physician in Chief at Phoenix Children’s, in a statement. “This site will be staffed with board-certified pediatric emergency medicine specialists who have the training and expertise to care for the most critical patients. I have spent years working in Phoenix Children’s Emergency Department, and I can’t stress enough the importance of staffing pediatric experts who are trained and ready the moment this care site opens.”

Phoenix Children’s will invest $33.5 million to build and equip a new 71,250-square-foot, three-story medical office building and retrofit the existing 35,000-square-foot building to provide emergency services. The new emergency department will offer 24/7 emergency care; access to physicians in more than 75 pediatric sub-specialties; 40 rooms that include triage, treatment and resuscitation rooms; six fast-track “quick turnover” beds; ultrasound, CT, fluoroscopy and digital radiography. Nearly 130 Phoenix Children’s employees are expected to work out of the Southwest Campus location, with half of these being new positions.

Phoenix Children’s multi-specialty clinic, which will be located next door to the emergency department at the Southwest Campus, will expand services in numerous high-demand specialties including cardiology, developmental pediatrics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, plastic surgery, genetics, nephrology, neurology, neuropsychology, neurosurgery, orthopedic and hand, pulmonology, rheumatology, rehab therapy, neonatology, fetal development, allergy, dermatology and urology. The clinic will more than double the number of patient rooms, from 27 today to 68 when the new site opens.

The site’s design will accommodate future development up to and including inpatient care. The health system expects no interruption to urgent care or specialty services during construction of the Southwest Campus.