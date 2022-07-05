BuyBuy Baby Coming to Local Fry’s Stores

Fry’s customers will soon be able to shop an extensive selection of Bed Bath & Beyond® and BuyBuy Baby® products through a new physical store pilot coming to five Valley Fry’s locations.

The first will be debuted on Wednesday, July 6 at the Fry’s store located in Gilbert at 1845 E. Baseline Rd, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 7 a.m. followed by giveaways, raffle drawings and much more.

The collaboration between The Kroger Co. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will include popular items – from kitchen and bedding to baby apparel and gear – from Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby’s assortment, including the company’s own brands as well as national brands.

“We are so excited for this innovative collaboration between Bed Bath & Beyond and Kroger,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Fry’s is the first division to pilot this offering and this means our customers will now be able to shop an extensive selection of the most sought-after home and baby products right where they grocery shop.”

The other Fry’s Food Stores featuring the partnership are: 6470 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, 985 E. Riggs Rd., Chandler, 16380 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear and 13982 W. Waddell, Surprise.

In addition to the in-store pilot, 25,000 home and baby favorites from Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby are now available to shop on the Fry’s Food Stores website and app. Customers who purchase online will receive free shipping and earn fuel points.

For more information visit https://www.frysfood.com/b/bed-bath-baby