Oktoberfest Arizona Round Up

Grab your spouse and make plans for a fun date filled with beer, food, contests, live music and more at one of these Oktoberfest festivals happening in cities all across the state.

Heber Oktoberfest (September 3 – 4).

Plan a little road trip and head out to Heber for two days of fun. The city’s Oktoberfest will feature live bands, a beer garden, food vendors, arts and crafts, and Lumberjack games. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tall Timbers Park, 2774 AZ-Hwy 260. heberovergaard.org

Sierra Vista Oktoberfest (September 16 – 17).

Sierra Vista’s largest and best fall festival is coming! The family fun two-day event is the perfect time to enjoy a variety of cuisine from an assortment of food vendors, live entertainment, and excitement from the Sun Valley Rides Carnival. Make your plans to come out and fill your weekend with fun! 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday September 16. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday September 17. Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. sierravistaaz.gov

Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley Oktoberfest (September 17- October 9).

Each weekend enjoy German beer, authentic Oktoberfest food, live traditional German-style music and dancing on the large outdoor dance floor, children’s games, and beautiful views with fall colors at the Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley in Coronado National Forest. During the event, take a break and ride the sky ride or dine at The Iron Door restaurant, which will be open regular hours. skithelemmon.com

Arizona Broadway Theatre Octoberfest (October 1).

All ages are Willkommen at ABT’s Oktoberfest! Enjoy delicious food, cold drinks, local beer, live performances, and fun activities for the entire family. All proceeds from this event benefit ABT’s teen performance troupe, HyRev. Grab your lederhosen and spend your Saturday celebrating and supporting the performing arts! 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Arizona Broadway Theatre (Parking lot), 7701 W Paradise Lane, Peoria. azbroadway.org

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest (October 1).

Pedal Haus Brewery and San Tan Brewing Company are joining together to launch and host an epic Oktoberfest event in downtown Chandler. The festival will feature beer and food from both SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries plus canned craft cocktails. Classic German fare will be served including Bavarian style soft pretzels and brats. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy plenty of classic Oktoberfest games and contests including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests. A full lineup of live music is also scheduled including a Desert Polka party and performances by Hit Rewind and The Dirt. 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Ave. oktoberfest2022.eventbrite.com

Flagstaff Oktoberfest (October 1).

Bask in the beautiful fall weather while kicking off the month of October at Flagstaff’s Okotberfest! This year’s event will be held at Wheeler Park on the corner of Aspen and Humphreys Street and will have fun activities for the whole family! There will be a wide variety of food, beer, and wine, live music, lawn games, and a kids’ area with bounce houses and free root beer floats! Attendees can also take part in contests such as the chicken dance contest, a brats eating contest, and men’s and women’s beer stein contests. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave. flagstaffoktoberfest.com

Tempe Oktoberfest (October 7-9).

Sponsored by Four Peaks Brewing Company, featuring kid and adult carnivals with rides, slides, and games for all ages. Guests will also get to enjoy a full line of up activities each day including happy hours, live music, performances, and more. There will be a wide selection of beers from Four Peaks Brewing Company, traditional Oktoberfest food such as brats, pretzels, hot dogs, and potato salad, and an array of desserts including German strudel, ice cream, and fresh baked cookies. 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. $20 Friday and Saturday, Free Sunday. Tempe Town Lake, 100 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. fourpeaksoktoberfest.com

Gilbert Oktoberfest (October 15).

Enjoy some craft beer from some of Gilbert’s own breweries including Four Silos, 12 West, OHSO, Flying Basset Brewery, Desert Monk’s and Uncle Bear’s.

The event will feature crowd pleasing entertainment such as traditional polka music from the “Queen of Oktoberfest” and her band “The Oktoburlesques,” a brat eating contest, stein holding competition, and live music. Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd. forty8live.com/gilbertoktoberfest

Sedona Oktoberfest (October 15).

Red Rocks Oktoberfest is a fun-filled event that raises funds to support youth-oriented projects and programs. Festivities include craft beer vendors, food trucks and music. $25 pre-buy tickets or $30 at the event. Free for ages 20 and younger accompanied by a paid adult. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Posse Grounds Park (Upper Ball Field), 525 Posse Ground Rd. visitsedona.com