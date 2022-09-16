Robotic Technology Helps Disabled Kids Walk

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona is using a new robotic technology to help children with disabilities learn to walk.

The ZeroG® Gait and Balance Training System—which is designed to provide rehabilitation opportunities for people with disabilities, specifically children with cerebral palsy and other neuromotor disorders—is the only program of its kind for children in the Southwestern United States.

“The ZeroG® technology can be life changing for a child with cerebral palsy,” said Valerie Pieraccini, Director of Therapy Programs and the Early Learning Center, UCP of Central Arizona.

By using a robotic body-weight support system mounted in an overhead track, users are able to engage in rehabilitative activities safely and independently. It also protects patients from falls and allows them to practice walking, balancing tasks, sit-to-stand maneuvers, and even climb stairs.

“We want our kids to live a life without limits and the ZeroG® technology will help make that possible,” said Pieraccini. “Thanks to this investment, Arizona families no longer have to travel out of state to receive life changing help.”

UCP was able to make this purchase because of generous donations from the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, Arizona Board of Visitors, and Thunderbird Charities.

For more information about UCP of Central Arizona, the clients it services and the programs offered, visit https://ucpofcentralaz.org/