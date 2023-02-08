Valentine’s Day Craft: Framed Heart Art

Fingerprints and smudges all over the windows, kitchen table, and bathroom are a regular part of family life.
Preserve your little one’s ﬁngerprints in a Valentine’s craft you will always treasure.
Here are some simple steps to create this easy and fun Valentine’s Day activity masterpiece:
- Let your child ﬁnger paint on a piece of paper.
- Cut a heart out of the center of a piece of white cardstock.
- Allow the ﬁnger painted paper time to dry completely.
- Then, place the finger painted paper behind the cardstock cutout and frame as desired.
This project is a great gift to send off to grandparents and other special loved ones!
Happy Valentine’s Day!