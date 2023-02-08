Valentine’s Day Craft: Framed Heart Art

By
RAK Staff
-
1
87

Fingerprints and smudges all over the windows, kitchen table, and bathroom are a regular part of family life.

Preserve your little one’s ﬁngerprints in a Valentine’s craft you will always treasure.

Here are some simple steps to create this easy and fun Valentine’s Day activity masterpiece:

  1. Let your child ﬁnger paint on a piece of paper.
  2. Cut a heart out of the center of a piece of white cardstock.
  3. Allow the ﬁnger painted paper time to dry completely.
  4. Then, place the finger painted paper behind the cardstock cutout and frame as desired.

This project is a great gift to send off to grandparents and other special loved ones!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

