Valentine’s Day Craft: Framed Heart Art

Fingerprints and smudges all over the windows, kitchen table, and bathroom are a regular part of family life.

Preserve your little one’s ﬁngerprints in a Valentine’s craft you will always treasure.

Here are some simple steps to create this easy and fun Valentine’s Day activity masterpiece:

Let your child ﬁnger paint on a piece of paper. Cut a heart out of the center of a piece of white cardstock. Allow the ﬁnger painted paper time to dry completely. Then, place the finger painted paper behind the cardstock cutout and frame as desired.

This project is a great gift to send off to grandparents and other special loved ones!

Happy Valentine’s Day!