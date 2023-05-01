Mother’s Day Ideas

It’s May and that means Mother’s Day is right around the corner—on May 14th. While it’s become tradition to take mothers out to brunch for Mother’s Day, there are several other fun things to do around the Valley that can help build family connections.

Whether you want to give back, enjoy an experience, or take it easy, there’s something for everyone.

Here are several things to do — and gift —for Mother’s Day:

A furry new friend

Give the gift of a new best friend from Arizona Animal Welfare League. All pets at AAWL receive a medical intake, vaccinations, and are spayed or neutered. AAWL offers puppies and kittens at the Chandler Fashion Center location. Dogs and cats of all ages are also available at the main shelter located at 25 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034. Visit for more info.

An unforgettable outing to the Museum of Illusions

Give the gift of magic this Mother’s Day with a visit to the Museum of Illusions in Scottsdale. Enjoy the spinning Vortex Tunnel, the magic chair of the Ames Room, and the gravity-defying illusion that allows you to dangle from a building. Museum of Illusions is located at the Arizona Boardwalk at 9500 E Via de Ventura, open each day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets at moiscottsdale.com

A wellness day at Daytryp Health

Give the gift of wellness this Mother’s Day! Daytryp Health is a new psychedelic wellness center in Arcadia offering a unique, chic experience and treatment. A visit requires approximately three hours with a thorough intake and the option of receiving a ride home. Daytryp Health treatments are guided by medical professionals and followed by journaling and tea with snacks. For more information, please visit daytryp.com

Affordable flower bouquets from Stemistry

Giving Mom flowers on Mother’s Day is a cheerful and thoughtful way to honor her. But large bouquets can get expensive – often out of the question for a kid’s budget. Stemisty, the locally owned and operated flower store and coffee lab is offering a great special for Mother Day’s, with kids in mind. From May 10 through May 15, Stemistry will sell $15 bouquets that come in a small Mason Jar. There are two Valley locations: 9015 E Vía Linda in Scottsdale and Heritage Square 618 E. Adams Street in Phoenix.

A show at Ballet Arizona

Enjoy a special night out with mom and treat her to the performance of a lifetime with two of Ballet Arizona’s upcoming productions happening this May. The Valley’s only professional ballet company will present ‘All Balanchine’ with The Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall from May 4 through 7 and the world premiere of ‘The Rite of Spring’ at the Desert Botanical Garden from May 16 through June 3. To learn more information about Ballet Arizona and to purchase tickets to one of these productions, please visit balletaz.org

A latte or coffee subscription from Press Coffee

This Mother’s Day, opt for the favored fuel of many mothers – coffee. This year, Press Coffee is honoring mothers all across Arizona with buy-one-get-one lattes in store on Sunday, May 14. In addition, Press will be offering 15% off all bags, coffee, merchandise and more online on Mother’s Day only. And the best gift of all? Press Coffee offers coffee subscriptions. Give the gift of delicious, top-quality coffee to be delivered every month right to your mom’s doorstep! Press Coffee is located around the Valley in 12 different locations. For more information visit presscoffee.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Chateau Luxe

Set among spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is hosting its second annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a wide variety of culinary delights, including a seafood tower, omelets and waffles made to order, custom mimosas, a prime rib cutting station and chef prepared entrees inspired by global cuisine. There will also be live entertainment, giveaways for moms, a free kids’ corner and a professional photographer available to take family photos. Two-hour reservations are now available. For more information please visit chateauluxeaz.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an extravagant Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Menu includes breakfast favorites, a fresh seafood and sushi options, Southwestern-inspired classics, a carving station with prime rib, smoked Scottish salmon, and rosemary-roasted leg of lamb. The meal will also feature a special buffet for children, plus a dessert table. Adults has unlimited access to the Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Children ages 5 and younger dine for free. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling The Southwest Bistro at 480-629-6231 or by visiting hyatt.com

Mariachi Concert at The Madison Center for the Arts

Treat mom to an early Mother’s Day gift on May 5th and see Mariachi Sol De Meìxico® de Joseì Hernaìndez, a must-see concert that would be the perfect her to a night out to experiencing Sol de Mexico’s dynamic energy and rich cultural expression. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit themadison.org

Peaceful yoga at Hunkapi Farm

How about a relaxing morning of brunch and yoga at Hunkapi’s farm for mom! The event will be catered by Beats n’ Roots and the yoga session will be instructed by Tawny Calbet. Enjoy a wonderful day outdoors at the farm surrounded by peaceful animals while letting mom unwind. To register visit hunkapi.org