Arizona PBS Writing Contest 2023

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in this year’s Arizona PBS Writing Contest sponsored by Primavera.

Students are asked to imagine what the future of school might be like by writing and/or illustrating a fiction or nonfiction story with a chance to win cool prizes.

Here are the rules:

To enter, students should write and/or illustrate a story that shows or takes place at a school of the future. Stories can be fact or fiction and should be submitted by May 11, 2023.

Kindergarten and first grade students should submit stories with a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words.

Second through fifth grade students should submit stories with a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.

Educators, parents and caregivers can submit multiple entries on behalf of their students, but each entry must have only one author.

Include the author’s full name and story title in the file name when it is submitted. Illustrations are not required, but every student is encouraged to have fun so feel free to add illustrations, drawings, 3D artwork or other art if you like.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place for each grade level. All the winners will be invited to a special celebration at Arizona PBS after the judging conclude and each winner’s work will be featured on the website! The prizes will be:

First place: Thinkpad and $100 savings bonds

Second place: POGO Pass and $50 savings bonds

Third place: 3D drawing pen and $25 savings bonds

Click here for more information and to submit an entry.