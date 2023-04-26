SRP Customers can Receive Discounted Tickets to Phoenix Zoo on April 30

The Phoenix Zoo and SRP are celebrating Día del Niño on Saturday, April 30 with a day of family fun focusing on children, animals and Hispanic culture.
SPR customers can receive $5 off the price of each zoo admission by presenting the SRP bill insert coupon or showing the webpage offer available at srp.net/diadelnino on your phone.
Día del Niño family-friendly activities include music and games, face painting, special animal presentations, free carousel rides, performances and much more. All activities are included with general admission.
Details:
- Must present SRP bill insert coupon or show webpage offer found here from your phone to receive discounted price.
- Offer cannot be used for advance or online ticket purchases.
- Photocopies will not be accepted.
- Offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
- Coupons have no cash value or resale value.
- Valid April 30, 2023, only.
When:
April 30, 2023
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where:
Phoenix Zoo
455 North Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008