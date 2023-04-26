Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeArticlesSRP Customers can Receive Discounted Tickets to Phoenix Zoo on April 30
ArticlesThings to do

SRP Customers can Receive Discounted Tickets to Phoenix Zoo on April 30

Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen
0
April 30, 2022 — Dia de la Nino

The Phoenix Zoo and SRP are celebrating Día del Niño on Saturday, April 30 with a day of family fun focusing on children, animals and Hispanic culture.

SPR customers can receive $5 off the price of each zoo admission by presenting the SRP bill insert coupon or showing the webpage offer available at srp.net/diadelnino on your phone.

Día del Niño family-friendly activities include music and games, face painting, special animal presentations, free carousel rides, performances and much more. All activities are included with general admission.

Details:

  • Must present SRP bill insert coupon or show webpage offer found here from your phone to receive discounted price.
  • Offer cannot be used for advance or online ticket purchases.
  • Photocopies will not be accepted.
  • Offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
  • Coupons have no cash value or resale value.
  • Valid April 30, 2023, only.

When:
April 30, 2023
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:
Phoenix Zoo
455 North Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Previous article
How to Talk to Your Children About Money
Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
897FollowersFollow
9,756FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO