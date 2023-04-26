SRP Customers can Receive Discounted Tickets to Phoenix Zoo on April 30

The Phoenix Zoo and SRP are celebrating Día del Niño on Saturday, April 30 with a day of family fun focusing on children, animals and Hispanic culture.

SPR customers can receive $5 off the price of each zoo admission by presenting the SRP bill insert coupon or showing the webpage offer available at srp.net/diadelnino on your phone.

Día del Niño family-friendly activities include music and games, face painting, special animal presentations, free carousel rides, performances and much more. All activities are included with general admission.

Details:

Must present SRP bill insert coupon or show webpage offer found here from your phone to receive discounted price.

Offer cannot be used for advance or online ticket purchases.

Photocopies will not be accepted.

Offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

Coupons have no cash value or resale value.

Valid April 30, 2023, only.

When:

April 30, 2023

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:

Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008