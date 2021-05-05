Foster families get perks, and recognition, this month

May is National Foster Care Month and the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has partnered with businesses and organizations across the state to extend special offers, prizes, gift cards and experiences to foster families.

“We value foster families’ service all year round, but Foster Care Month is an opportunity to shine a light on their commitment and go a step further to show our appreciation,” said DCS Director Mike Faust, in a statement. “We’re also incredibly grateful to so many partners who have come together to show gratitude for Arizona’s foster families.”

Some of the special opportunities include:

OdySea Aquarium Foundation and Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation are providing 500 complimentary tickets to the aquarium for foster families.

Arizona Science Center in Phoenix is offering $3 admission to foster families every day in May.

Butterfly Wonderland will host 100 guests on May 23, courtesy of Butterfly Wonderland Foundation

Arizona State Parks & Trails is offering complimentary annual park passes to foster families all year round.

Dozens of other businesses including Medieval Times, Papa John’s Pizza, Munchpaks, Sodalicious, Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ and Dave & Busters also are extending special offers throughout the month.

“These organizations are stepping up and saying thank you to the families who give children in desperate need a safe and loving environment,” said Cynthia Weiss, director of communications for DCS. “It truly takes a village to raise a child.”

There are more than 14,000 children in Arizona’s foster care system. DCS’ main goal is to place these children in a safe and loving family setting until they can safely go home to their parents. If children are unable to reunite with their parents, DCS works to connect them with loving, adoptive families.

To learn more about fostering, visit dcs.az.gov/licensed.

If you suspect child abuse, call 888-SOS-CHILD.