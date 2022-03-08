Brilliant Blooms Springtime Craft

Colorful blooms are a hallmark of spring. This fun craft can be freshly picked from supplies found around the house, including paper plates, tissue paper and colored paper.
Step 1: Cut the tissue paper into one-inch squares.
Step 2: Glue the squares all over the back of a paper plate.
Step 3: Cut eight one-inch strips from the short side of colored cardstock.
Step 4: Fold the strips in half without creasing and glue on the side of the plate opposite the tissue paper.
Step 5: Glue a second paper plate to the first plate, covering and securing the strips.
Optional Step 6: If desired, punch a hole in your bloom and add a green strand of yarn or ribbon for hanging.
This craft was created for RAK by Bettijo B. Hirschi and Aimée Lowry, the Arizona moms behind the family-living blog PagingSupermom.com.
I love this! Makes me want to move to Arizona! Is there a way to subscribe to Raising Arizona Kids? Thanks for all the amazing ideas–as a preschool coordinator, I’m always on the lookout for easy, affordable crafts for our “tots” to create!
Thank you for the kind words, Karen. It looks like you are writing from Ontario and unfortunately we only do mailed subscriptions within the U.S. We appreciate your support and encourage you to browse our website for other craft ideas, recipes and parenting articles. Some reference Arizona-specific resources but many impart information valuable to any parent, anywhere.