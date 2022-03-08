Brilliant Blooms Springtime Craft

Colorful blooms are a hallmark of spring. This fun craft can be freshly picked from supplies found around the house, including paper plates, tissue paper and colored paper.

Step 1: Cut the tissue paper into one-inch squares.

Step 2: Glue the squares all over the back of a paper plate.

Step 3: Cut eight one-inch strips from the short side of colored cardstock.

Step 4: Fold the strips in half without creasing and glue on the side of the plate opposite the tissue paper.

Step 5: Glue a second paper plate to the first plate, covering and securing the strips.

Optional Step 6: If desired, punch a hole in your bloom and add a green strand of yarn or ribbon for hanging.

This craft was created for RAK by Bettijo B. Hirschi and Aimée Lowry, the Arizona moms behind the family-living blog PagingSupermom.com.