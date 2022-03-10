10 outings for families during spring break

Staying in town over spring break? There are several ways to enjoy fun activities all over the Valley. Take some time to visit these places with your kids—and make some lasting family memories.

Arizona Science Center. Discover something new and inventive together. Try some hands-on experiments, check out displays and learn how certain scientific phenomena work. 10:30am-4pm. $15 to $20 600 E Washington St, Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org.

Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park. Back for the second year! Schnepf Farms has partnered with another family owned company, Kastl Amusements, to create a fun-filled family theme park with over 40 rides and attractions. Thursdays-Sunday beginning March 10th through April 3rd. $30.95 per person, kids 2 and under FREE! 24810 S Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 https://www.schnepfagritainment.com/

Butterfly Wonderland. Be immersed in the world of butterflies and other rainforest animals by watching a 3D movie, strolling through the conservatory with the butterflies, getting up close to unique reptiles that inhabit rainforests across the world, and even indulging in edible insects! $18 to $25. 9am-5pm. 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256 https://butterflywonderland.com/

OdySea Aquarium. Spend time exploring this multi-level, state-of-the-art facility that holds more than 2 million gallons of water–the largest aquarium in Arizona. Offering an educational, interactive and entertaining experience for guests of all ages with more than 65 exhibits, 370 species, and engaging presentations of aquatic life. Open 9am-7pm daily. $25-$40. 9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale, AZ 85256. https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Arizona Renaissance Festival. Travel back in time to the 16th century at the 34th annual Arizona Renaissance Festival. Families will experience a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 50-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and more. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. $19-$29. Children 4 and under FREE. Located east of Apache Junction on U.S. 60. 520-463-2700 or arizona.renfestinfo.com

Tempe Town Lake and Beach Park. A desert oasis in the middle of the Phoenix area, Tempe Town Lake offers a variety of exciting events and activities to enjoy year-round. Located adjacent to Downtown Tempe, you can rent boats of all kinds, go kayaking, try stand-up paddleboarding, bike around the lake, go for a walk, fish, or have a picnic. https://www.tempetourism.com/things-to-do/tempe-town-lake/

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. Ride the train, hop on the carousel or enjoy some ice cream. Encourage your kids to learn something new by introducing them to model trains or help them identify more than 100 plants in the arboretum. Hours vary depending on month. $3 to $12. 7301 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale. 480-312-2312 or therailroadpark.com.

Phoenix Zoo. Families will have a great time strolling through the zoo, which is home to more than 1,400 animals and 30 endangered species. There’s also a splash pad, a safari train, theater, carousel and camel rides to keep your kids entertained. 9am-5pm. $14 to $20. 455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix. 602-286-3800 or phoenixzoo.org.

Sugar Bowl. When was the last time you visited an old-fashioned ice cream parlor? The Sugar Bowl has been serving food, drinks and ice cream treats in Scottsdale since 1958. Relive some of your childhood memories and create new ones. 11am-10pm. 4005 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale. 480-946-0051 or sugarbowl.com.

Ostrich Festival. The Ostrich Festival is a community family event featuring live ostrich races and ostrich-themed activities, spectacular food, upscale arts & crafts, a Saturday morning parade, and dozens of performances by local community groups. $15-$20. March 11-13 and 17-20. Tumbleweed Park. 2250 S. McQueen Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286 https://ostrichfestival.com/