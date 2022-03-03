If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this month then don’t miss your chance to attend the 32nd annual Ostrich Festival! This family favorite event will take place two weekends in a row: March 11-23 and March 17-20 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

Organized by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE), the event is known as one of the premier festivals in the southwest and a long-standing community tradition. The Ostrich Festival is a family-friendly event that features national and regional entertainment, carnival midway, thrilling attractions, spectacular food, and curated vendors.

Purchase a wristband for all the rides and fun you can handle. Then once your stomach has settled grab some delicious food from local vendors and settle in for a musical performance from headliner acts like The Band Perry, Uncle Kracker, Walker Hayes, Flo Rida, Nelly, and more.

If you are a Chandler resident you’re in luck! Visit HERE to get free tickets for your family (2 adults and 2 kids) Thursday March 17th by entering your address at check out. Expires Monday March 7th, 2022.

Bashas’ Supermarkets and Food City are the exclusive retail ticketing providers of the Ostrich Festival. Tickets available for purchase include $20 adult tickets, $15 youth (4-12 years of age), $32 unlimited all-day ride wristbands and $125 family packs. The family packs are the most popular and high value pre-sale ticket consisting of two adult, two youth and two unlimited all-day ride wristbands. Ticket pricing onsite will be $20+ for adults, $15+ for youth, and unlimited all-day ride wristbands will be $35. Family packs and discounted all-day ride wristbands will be available exclusively at Bashas’ Supermarkets and Food City locations. Tickets are valid for one-day entry and can be used March 11-13 or 17-20. Festival entry for children under four is free.

