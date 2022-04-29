Foster families get perks, and recognition, month of May

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has partnered for the second year with businesses and organizations across the state, so foster families can enjoy special offers and experiences during National Foster Care Month in May. The celebration is a statewide act of appreciation to the people who have opened their hearts and homes to Arizona’s most vulnerable children.

“This month is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the incredible commitment of our foster and kinship families who care for vulnerable children year-round,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “We are so thankful to all of our community partners who support and appreciate our foster families through these wonderful opportunities,” said Faust.

The month-long recognition includes a special family event Saturday, May 14 at the Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix. With help from the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Arizona Science Center is providing 1,000 complimentary general admission tickets to foster families across the state — along with discounted admission all month long. Named one of the premier science centers in the nation, foster families will have the opportunity to enjoy exhibits for all ages like POP! The Science of Bubbles, Good Vibrations: Where Science Gets Loud and Attack of the Bloodsuckers.

“Science is everyone and within each of us,” said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President, and CEO, Arizona Science Center. “Arizona Science Center knows the power of science centers to cultivate lifelong interests in science, and we are committed to creating a welcoming environment where all people can engage with the wonders of scientific discovery.”

Additional Foster Care Month offers for Arizona foster families include:

“We are so thankful to these community organizations for stepping in and helping us say thank you for the families who foster children in a safe and loving environment,” said Cynthia Weiss, director of communications for DCS. “When you foster a child, you make an impact on the whole community.”

There are more than 12,800 children in Arizona’s foster care system. DCS’ main goal is to place these children in a safe and loving family setting until they can safely go home to their parents. If children are unable to reunite with their parents, DCS works to connect them with loving, adoptive families.

To learn more about fostering, visit dcs.az.gov/foster

About the Arizona Department of Child Safety

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is dedicated to the vision that “Children thrive in family environments free from abuse and neglect.” As highly motivated and caring public servants, the DCS team is committed to fulfilling this mission with excellence, providing safety and well-being for the most vulnerable population in Arizona – our children.

If you suspect child abuse, call 888-SOS-CHILD