Free Family Event: Ballet Under the Stars

Ballet Arizona’s annual tradition of Ballet Under the Stars returns September 8 through September 11 at four Valley locations.

Bring chairs, blankets a picnic dinner and experience the beauty of dance in the outdoors. The evening features a fully-staged live performance by the professional company dancers of Ballet Arizona.

Come hungry and grab dinner at an array of local food trucks on site. The event is free and open to the public making it the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to children for the first time.

“Ballet Under the Stars is one of our favorite annual traditions, and we’re proud to be able to present it again to the community this year,” said Artistic Director Ib Andersen. “These performances are an exceptional gathering and celebration of art that allows all people to be immersed in the world of ballet.”

Catch performances at the following dates and locations:

Thursday September 8 at Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Friday September 9 at Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59 th Ave Glendale, AZ 85302

Ave Glendale, AZ 85302 Saturday September 10 at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012

Sunday September 11 at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ 85338

All performances begin at 7 p.m.

To learn more information about this year’s Ballet Under the Stars performances, please visit balletaz.org.