Non-Candy Easter Basket Items that Support Early Childhood Development

The experts at Southwest Human Development, the largest nonprofit in Arizona dedicated to early childhood development, have some great ideas that go beyond sugary treats to put in your child’s Easter basket this year.

This Little Farmer Went to Market provides children and their parents with the opportunity to learn, discuss and explore together where food comes from and how it gets to families—in this case, a local farmers’ market. Written by B. G. Hennessy, known for her work on the award-winning Corduroy children’s book series, and illustrated by Mary Ann Fraser, This Little Farmer Went to Market is a must-have for every child’s home library. Buy one, give one! For each copy you buy, Southwest Human Development will donate one to a child in need! More info: swhd.org

provides children and their parents with the opportunity to learn, discuss and explore together where food comes from and how it gets to families—in this case, a local farmers’ market. Written by B. G. Hennessy, known for her work on the award-winning Corduroy children’s book series, and illustrated by Mary Ann Fraser, This Little Farmer Went to Market is a must-have for every child’s home library. swhd.org Sidewalk Chalk – Drawing with chalk helps improve a child’s fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages creativity and imagination.

– Drawing with chalk helps improve a child’s fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages creativity and imagination. Bouncy Balls – Playing with bouncy balls helps develop gross motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages physical activity and can be used for fun games with friends.

– Playing with bouncy balls helps develop gross motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages physical activity and can be used for fun games with friends. Crafts – Crafting allows children to explore their creativity and express themselves. It also helps improve their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

– Crafting allows children to explore their creativity and express themselves. It also helps improve their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Bubbles/Bubble Machine – Blowing bubbles helps children develop their oral motor skills and encourages deep breathing. It also provides a fun sensory experience.

– Blowing bubbles helps children develop their oral motor skills and encourages deep breathing. It also provides a fun sensory experience. Stuffed Animals – Stuffed animals can provide comfort and companionship for young children. They also encourage imaginative play and can help children develop social skills.

– Stuffed animals can provide comfort and companionship for young children. They also encourage imaginative play and can help children develop social skills. Matching Game – Playing matching games helps children develop their memory and concentration skills. It also encourages problem-solving and critical thinking.

– Playing matching games helps children develop their memory and concentration skills. It also encourages problem-solving and critical thinking. Lego Packs – Building with Legos helps improve a child’s spatial awareness and problem-solving skills. It also encourages creativity and imagination.

– Building with Legos helps improve a child’s spatial awareness and problem-solving skills. It also encourages creativity and imagination. Stamps and Stickers – Using stamps and stickers helps develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages creativity and can be used to decorate Easter cards or crafts.

– Using stamps and stickers helps develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also encourages creativity and can be used to decorate Easter cards or crafts. Kinetic Sand – Playing with kinetic sand helps develop sensory skills and encourages creativity. It also provides a fun tactile experience.