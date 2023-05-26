Tucson YMCA Swimfest Free Event

As drowning continues to be the leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1-4 years and teens 15-19 years across the U.S., many organizations are doing all that they can to prevent these tragedies from occurring.

In fact, in 2019, Pima County its first year (on record) that no children lost their lives to drowning. This is a testament to the commitment of organizations that are committed to keeping children safe in and around water.

This year, Swimfest LIVE is back in partnership with News 4 Tucson Lifesaver. This FREE event for children 6 months (with their guardian) to 14 years, is a chance for participants to attend a 30-minute in-water lesson focusing on water safety. Families can then register their children for swim lessons during the event.

Here are some important things to note before registering:

Please only register each child for one event (and time) to ensure other families get the opportunity to participate as well.

If you are no longer able to attend after registering, please be sure to cancel your registration.

Confirmation of your attendance is needed the week of the event. If you are not able to confirm, the participant may be disenrolled so that another person can register who is able to confirm their attendance.

Dates and times are as follows:

THURSDAY, JUNE 1ST & AUGUST 24TH AT LOHSE FAMILY YMCA

Parent/Children 0-2 years: TBD

Children 3-6 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 7-12 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 12-14 years: TBD

THURSDAY, JUNE 22ND & AUGUST 3RD AT LIGHTHOUSE CITY/YMCA

Parent/Children 0-2 years: TBD

Children 3-6 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 7-12 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 12-14 years: TBD

THURSDAY, JULY 13 AT OTT FAMILY YMCA

Parent/Children 0-2 years: TBD

Children 3-6 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 7-12 years: 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm

Children 12-14 years: TBD

For more information or to register your child, visit tucsonymca.org/swimfest