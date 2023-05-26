RAK Eats: Cool Off This Summer with Refreshing Treats from Nekter Juice Bar

Triple digit temps are here, and if you’re like me, you’re looking for ways to keep cool all summer long!

Whether you need a healthy pick-me-up to get through those hot days, want to take the kids on a little outing, or are simply just craving something cold and refreshing to sip on, Nekter Juice Bar has got you covered.

Nekter’s handcrafted juices, smoothies, and bowls are natural, clean and packed with energizing, nutrient-rich, and delicious-tasting ingredients.

On one of the first 100° days this year, my husband and I were eager to take our 14 month old out of the house. While he’s still a little too young to try out the juices—we capitalized on the opportunity to get ourselves a cool and healthy treat. A win-win situation!

I opted for one of the cold-pressed juices and my husband tried one of the superfood smoothies. Both have so many options to choose from it was difficult to make our selection.

Ultimately, I ended up going with the Toxin Flush juice which is blend of spinach, parsley, red apple, lemon and ginger. It was earthy, mildly sweet, with some subtle pops of spice from the ginger, which I loved!

My husband chose the Pink Flamingo smoothie made with dragon fruit (which gives it a vibrant pink color), strawberries, pineapple, coconut water, and agave nectar. I, of course, had to steal a few sips and it was addicting!

We both loved that we felt like we were treating ourselves to something special while also knowing that we were nourishing our bodies with fruits, veggies, and healthy antioxidants.

In fact, Nekter offers a total ingredient transparency and explains that their juices help improve digestion, boost immunity, and increase energy—all things these worn-out parents need!

If you have older kids, it would make for a great family outing and give you something to do during those long summer days. With so many great choices, everyone can select something they’ll love and you can feel good knowing your kids are getting some healthy nutrients.

With several locations throughout the Valley, you’re bound to find a Nekter near you.

I’m definitely adding this to my summer things-to-do and can’t wait to go back and try an acai bowl next time!

Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift certificate to Nekter Juice Bar (valid only at the Superstition Gateway location in Mesa: 1804 S. Signal Butte Rd).