Christmas in July Celebration at Organ Stop Pizza to Benefit United Food Bank

It is hot outside, but it is cool inside at Organ Stop Pizza!

For 50 years Organ Stop Pizza has been providing guests with an array of pizza, pasta, salads and more while enjoying entertaining theatrical performances complete with dancing cat puppets, disco balls and bubbles.

It is only one of two “pizza and pipes” concepts left in the United State and boasts familiar songs from classical music to Disney favorites to pop and rock hits.

This July, don’t miss the chance for a little holiday celebration and get in the giving spirit as Organ Stop Pizza has decked the halls for the United Food Bank Christmas in July Food Drive Challenge.

Now through July 31, bring in at least two approved “non-perishable” food items, or make a $2.00 cash donation, and receive 10% off your entire kitchen bill.

Every evening, one lucky guest will win a free stocking of Organ Stop Pizza goodies and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting each Saturday and Sunday in July, too.

The Christmas in July Annual Food Drive in the summer aims to help stock United Food Bank’s shelves as summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona.

With kids out of school, many parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher and forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food.

Some of the most needed donation items include:

Cash Donations

Peanut Butter

Canned Meat

Canned Fruit & Vegetables

Cereal-Whole Grain, Low Sugar

Soup, Stews, Chili, Beans

Milk-Canned/Dried * Rice and Pasta

*Please, no glass jars, baby food, or opened food

For more information on the Food Drive or to check out the menu, location, and hours of Organ Stop Pizza visit www.organstoppizza.com

Enter for your chance to win one of two Family Meal Gift Certificates to Organ Stop! Each Family Meal Certificate will include 2 small salads, 1 appetizer, 1 pizza, 1 pitcher of soda and 4 single ice cream scoops. Valued at $65.00!