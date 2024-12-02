Christmas in a cup: Eggnog recipes

If you’re in the market for a low-maintenance Christmas morning tradition, we have a couple good ones for you! And each makes use of a signature holiday beverage, often referred to as “Christmas in a cup” – eggnog.

It’s the drink of English aristocracy, created sometime in the late 1700s by those wealthy enough to have access to milk and eggs, and yes, brandy. It’s true that the first eggnog was only available in a spiked variety, which actually led to its name – the “nog” coming from the term for an English wooden mug used to serve alcohol.

Today, it is often enjoyed without alcohol and in lots of different ways. Two of our favorites eggnog recipes are the simple Eggnog Latte and Easy Eggnog French Toast.

Eggnog Latte

Many of us shy away from the word “latte,” thinking its reserved for a special order at a high-end coffee house. But it’s actually very easy to make your own. How easy? Check out this simple recipe from Shamrock Farms.

Ingredients

2 cups of Shamrock Farms Eggnog

1 tablespoon rum extract (optional)

1 cup hot coffee

Directions

Heat eggnog in a saucepan until hot, but not boiling. Put coffee, rum extract (optional) and eggnog in a blender and mix until frothy. Pour, top with whip cream and cinnamon or nutmeg. Serve warm.

Easy Eggnog French Toast

We love this recipe not only because it’s delicious, but because it does not require searching for little-known ingredients in the spice aisle. And you can make it while half awake after the Christmas Eve gift-wrapping frenzy!

Our recommendation: Double the recipe. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds of this perfect Christmas morning breakfast! Here’s how to make the best French toast in the world:

Ingredients

1/2 cup Shamrock Farms Eggnog

4 eggs

1 T sugar

1 1/2 tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cloves

1/8 tsp salt

Directions

Combine ingredients. Dredge bread through the mixture and cook on stovetop until golden brown. Sprinkle with powder sugar.