Staying Hydrated While Breastfeeding: Tips for Moms

The heat hits differently when you’re breastfeeding. You’re already using extra energy to nourish your baby, and add in Arizona temperatures? It’s a lot.

My fifth baby just turned one—and yes, we’re still breastfeeding. By this point, I should have it all figured out… but summer still humbles me every year. Between chasing five kids, long days, and the heat, I’ve learned that if I’m not intentional about hydration, I feel it fast—headaches, low energy, that “why do I feel so off?” kind of day. Staying hydrated isn’t just about milk supply—it’s about keeping me functioning too.

Here’s what’s helped:

Drink Before You’re Thirsty

Thirst sneaks up on you. One thing that works for me: every time I sit down to nurse, I take a few big sips of water. It’s simple, but it turns feeding time into a built-in reminder.

Keep Water Everywhere

I wish I could say I carry one perfect water bottle all day… but realistically, I have cups scattered all over the house. One by the couch, one in the bedroom, one in the car. Because wherever I end up sitting with the baby—that’s where I need it.

Add Electrolytes When It’s Extra Hot

On those extra hot days (or when we’ve been outside more than usual), water alone doesn’t always cut it. Adding electrolytes—whether it’s a packet, coconut water, or just a pinch of salt and lemon—helps me feel like I can catch up. My favorites are Legendairy’s She’s Thirsty packets.

Eat Hydrating Foods

Watermelon, cucumbers, oranges—easy, quick, and they help more than you’d think.

Be Mindful with Caffeine

I’m not giving up caffeine (let’s be realistic), but I’ve learned to balance it. If I’m having iced tea, soda, or coffee, I make sure I’m drinking extra water alongside it.

Plan Around the Heat

Feeding a baby while you’re both sweaty and overheated is… not ideal. Early mornings and evenings are just easier. If we’re out and about, I try to find shade or cool spaces when it’s time to nurse.

Pay Attention to Your Body

For me, dehydration shows up as headaches and that drained, foggy feeling. When I start to feel that way, it’s usually my cue to slow down and drink more—before it gets worse.

Breastfeeding a one-year-old looks a lot different than those newborn days—but it still takes a lot out of you. And when you’re juggling multiple kids, it’s easy to put yourself last without even realizing it.

You don’t have to be perfect. Just keep water nearby, take a few sips when you can, and give yourself some credit.

Because if you’re showing up, feeding your baby, and making it through these hot summer days… you’re already doing an incredible job.