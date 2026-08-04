Breastfeeding on the Go: Tips for Nursing Anywhere

Breastfeeding on the go gets a lot easier with practice—and by the time you’ve done it with multiple kids, it becomes second nature. With five kids, I’ve nursed just about everywhere: in the car, at parks, in the middle of busy events, sitting on the floor of a museum, you name it. It’s not always glamorous, but it is doable—and honestly, it’s one of the most freeing things once you find your rhythm.

If I’m out with the baby and my older kids, I don’t always have the luxury of stepping away for privacy or corralling everyone up to head back to the car. Sometimes it’s just easier—and more realistic—to nurse right where we are and keep things moving.

If I had waited until everything felt “perfect” or convenient, we would’ve missed out on a lot. Sometimes you just have to go, figure it out as you go, and trust that it’ll get easier—because it does.

Here are the tips that have made nursing on the go feel simple (or at least simpler):

The Two-Shirt Method

This is my go-to. Wear a nursing tank or camisole under a regular shirt. When baby needs to eat, you lift the top shirt up and pull the tank down—keeping your midsection covered while giving baby access. It’s easy, discreet, and works almost anywhere.

Choose Nursing-Friendly Clothes

Not everything needs to be labeled “nursing wear,” but certain styles make life easier:

Button-down tops

Wrap dresses

Loose, flowy shirts

Stretchy necklines you can easily pull down

You’ll quickly learn what works for your body and comfort level.

Practice at Home First

If you’re feeling unsure, practice nursing in different outfits or positions at home. It helps build confidence so you’re not fumbling when you’re out.

Babywearing = Game Changer

A good carrier can make nursing on the go even easier. Once you get the hang of it, you can nurse hands-free while walking, shopping, or keeping up with other kids. Just make sure to readjust it to a safe position when you’re done.

Skip the Cover (If You Want To)

Some moms love nursing covers—others (myself included) find them more hassle than help. Babies pull them off, they get hot, and sometimes they just draw more attention. The two-shirt method often feels more natural and low-key for me.

Find Your Spots (But Stay Flexible)

Over time, you’ll figure out your go-to places—your car, a quiet bench, a corner at the park. But don’t be afraid to just nurse wherever you are when needed. The more you do it, the less intimidating it feels.

Keep It Simple

You don’t need a ton of gear for breastfeeding on the go. I like to make sure I have a burp rag, water, and extra nursing pads in the diaper bag.

Give Yourself Grace

There might be awkward moments. A distracted baby. A toddler asking loud questions at the worst possible time. It happens. Most people aren’t paying nearly as much attention as it feels like they are.

Breastfeeding on the go is one of those things that feels intimidating—until it doesn’t. And then one day you realize you’ve fed your baby in the car, at the park, mid-chaos with your other kids running around… and it just becomes part of your normal.

It might feel awkward at first. You might overthink it. That’s okay. Give it a few tries, and it gets easier every time.

At this point, I don’t really think twice about it—I just feed my baby and keep moving. And it’s worth remembering you’re allowed to. In every state, breastfeeding in public is legally protected, so you have the right to feed your baby wherever you’re both allowed to be. No special space required.