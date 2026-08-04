What You Need to Know About Breastfeeding While Pregnant: AKA “Tandem Feeding”

If you’re breastfeeding and find out you’re pregnant or you’re considering feeding two little ones at once, you may be getting a lot of mixed messages. The good news? In most cases, both breastfeeding during pregnancy and tandem feeding can be safe, manageable, and even really special experiences with the right support.

What is Tandem Feeding?

Tandem feeding simply means breastfeeding two children of different ages, typically a newborn and an older sibling. This often happens when a parent continues nursing through pregnancy and welcomes a new baby.

Every family’s situation looks a little different:

Some toddlers naturally wean during pregnancy

Some continue nursing throughout pregnancy and after the baby arrives

Some parents choose to set limits or partially wean

There’s no one “right” path, just what works best for your body, your baby, and your family.

Is It Safe to Breastfeed While Pregnant?

For most healthy pregnancies, yes! Breastfeeding does release oxytocin (the hormone that can cause uterine contractions), but research shows these contractions are typically mild and not enough to trigger preterm labor in a low-risk pregnancy.

That said, you’ll want to check with your provider if you have:

A history of preterm labor

Uterine pain or bleeding

A high-risk pregnancy

What Happens to Milk Supply?

This is where things can change. Around mid-pregnancy, your milk supply can start to decrease due to hormonal changes and the composition of breastmilk usually changes back to colostrum later in pregnancy.

What this means:

Your older child may nurse less or self-wean

You cannot boost supply during pregnancy the same way you normally would

After birth, your body will prioritize making milk/colostrum for your newborn

Tips for Navigating This Season

Prioritize nutrition and hydration

You’re supporting your body, a pregnancy, and possibly two nurslings. Aim for:

Adequate calories (often an additional 300–500+)

Protein, healthy fats, and iron-rich foods.

Staying well hydrated.

Expect some discomfort.

Nipple tenderness is very common in pregnancy. You can:

Adjust positioning.

Set gentle limits with the older child.

Shorten sessions if needed.

Set boundaries if needed.

It’s okay to:

Limit the frequency or duration of toddler feeds.

Choose certain times of day for nursing.

Night wean if that feels right for you.

After the baby arrives, the newborn comes first.

In tandem feeding:

Always feed the newborn first in the early weeks.

This protects milk supply and ensures adequate intake.

Toddlers can help with engorgement if the supply feels abundant.

Common Myths Surrounding Tandem Nursing

“Breastfeeding will cause a miscarriage.”

Not in a healthy, low-risk pregnancy.

“Your body can’t support two.”

Your body is incredibly capable; nutrition and support are key.

“Tandem feeding will ruin your milk supply.”

Milk production works on supply and demand; your body will adjust.

When to Seek Support (or Consider Weaning)

Reach out to an IBCLC or provider if:

You’re experiencing pain beyond normal sensitivity.

Your toddler becomes frustrated with low supply.

You’re feeling physically depleted or overwhelmed.

There are concerns about your pregnancy.

Author Bio

Stephanie Nguyen is a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), and the founder of Modern Milk, a maternal wellness center offering lactation support, education, and fitness for moms. With over 20 years of experience supporting families, she is passionate about providing evidence-based, judgment-free guidance to help parents feel confident in their feeding parenting journey – whatever that may look like.