Raising Arizona Kids

Friday, May 5, 2017

Win tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium’s newest exhibit

640x640_cra_no-buttonEnter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium and its newest exhibit: Colorado River Adventure.

Sea Life is opening its nearly $1 million exhibit on Friday, May 19.  Follow the Colorado River’s path from the Rocky Mountains to the Sea of Cortez. Guests can pump, twist and turn the water along the way, learning how landlocked cities, such as Phoenix, affect our oceans. This hands-on, interactive exhibit will teach families about Arizona’s water and the importance of conservation.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, May 11.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

