Majestic Celebrates Back to School with Free Movie Tickets for Teachers

With Back to School right around the corner, Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is helping local educators start the year off right with their annual teacher appreciation program.

From July 14 to July 31, all local school and district employees are invited to recline and relax in the cool comfort of Majestic’s state-of-the-art theaters. Movie admission is compliments of Majestic.

Free Tickets for Teachers is not limited to just teachers. Every local college, school or district employee is eligible, as well as homeschool instructors. Simply show a current educator ID to the lobby concierge, and the educator’s admission to the movie is free.

This offer is valid for any new releases Monday through Thursday, and screenings before 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With Free Tickets for Teachers, there is no limit to how many movies local educators can enjoy at Majestic from July 14 to July 31. One free admission is provided per educator ID presented per visit. The offer is available at all three of Majestic’s locations in Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe.

“Free Tickets for Teachers is our way of saying thanks to the amazing educators who support our community’s youth all day, every day,” said Craig Paschich, CEO, Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill. “We know teaching is both rewarding and challenging, but we’re focusing on the rewards by treating educators to movies at Majestic.”