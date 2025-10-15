Horses, Healing, and Hope

New Therapeutic Ranch in Scottsdale for Individuals with Autism

In a quiet pocket of Scottsdale, just off Cactus and Scottsdale Road, something extraordinary is taking shape. What was once a simple 1.3-acre property with stables and open land will soon become Lexie’s Ranch—a unique therapeutic day program and community gathering space designed for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

Spearheaded by the nonprofit Lexie’s Voice, the ranch represents far more than a physical location. It’s a vision of joy, inclusion, and support for families who have long searched for meaningful, accessible spaces for their loved ones.

Slated to open this fall, the property will offer daily therapeutic programming, equine therapy, nature-based experiences, and more—all rooted in a deep commitment to holistic care and community.

“This space is more than a ranch—it’s a dream realized,” says Andrea Robertson, founder of Lexie’s Voice and mother to Lexie, the nonprofit’s namesake. “We’re creating a place where people of all ages with autism and developmental disabilities, like my daughter, can feel joy, safety and freedom—and where their families can find community, relief, and support.”

A Ranch Designed for Healing, Play, and Possibility

The plans for Lexie’s Ranch are as thoughtful as they are ambitious. The existing stables will be transformed into an activity barn and gym with a dedicated sensory room, giving participants a space to move, play, and regulate. Outdoors, a walking track will invite exploration, while a fully inclusive playground will ensure children of all abilities can play side-by-side.

A petting zoo, featuring gentle animals like horses, Highland cows, and chickens, will offer additional opportunities for therapeutic interaction and sensory connection—experiences that research shows can be especially meaningful for neurodivergent individuals.

The Lexie’s Voice Day Ranch Program will serve up to 12 individuals each day, with support available through a scholarship fund to ensure no family is left out due to cost. An after-school and weekend equine therapy program will also be offered, with its own scholarship pool.

More Than a Day Program—A True Community Space

While the ranch will provide much-needed daily support for families, its long-term vision is even bigger: to become a community hub where milestones are celebrated and inclusion is the norm.

“We’re creating the kind of place our families have never had access to, but always deserved,” Robertson explains. “We envision birthday parties, proms, family events—moments so many take for granted, finally made possible for our community.”

Families already involved in Lexie’s Voice programming are eagerly awaiting the ranch’s opening. Tori Heintzelman, whose son Brady is part of the organization’s day program, shared, “This space is everything we’ve hoped for. It’s a place where Brady can be himself, feel supported, and experience joy every day.”

Learn more at lexiesvoice.org, or follow @LexiesVoices on Instagram and Facebook.