Natural Ways to Prevent and Remedy the Flu  

In Arizona, flu activity begins to rise in late fall and usually peaks around December, meaning you still have time to take preventative steps to reduce your kids’ risk of getting sick. It’s pivotal that you ensure your child’s immune system has the strength to easily fight the flu if they come in contact with it.

Prevention

Two of the most important things you can do to prevent the flu are:

Focus on a nourishing diet. Nutrient-dense meals filled with colorful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats provide the foundation for a strong defense system, while reducing sugar and processed foods helps minimize inflammation. Get a healthy amount of sleep. Ensure your child is getting the recommended amount of sleep for their age. For example, young toddlers need about 12-14 hours of sleep each night, while school-age children need 9-12 hours. Quality sleep allows your immune system to create cytokines and antibodies to fight off infections. Insufficient sleep weakens your immune system, making you more susceptible to disease.

Some additional preventative measures you can take are:

Supplement with nutrients such as Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Zinc to help boost immune system function. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to poor immune system function, making it more difficult for the body to fight infections. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports a healthy immune system. Both Vitamin C and Zinc increase specific cells that help keep the immune system strong and healthy.

Low vitamin D levels have been linked to poor immune system function, making it more difficult for the body to fight infections. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports a healthy immune system. Both Vitamin C and Zinc increase specific cells that help keep the immune system strong and healthy. Add in a probiotic. Probiotics are also great to add to your child’s routine during cold and flu season. These healthy bacteria help support a healthy immune system. Since approximately 70% of the immune system resides in the gut, these nutrients enhance the body’s overall ability to fight illness.

Symptom relief

Even with the proper precautions, there is always a chance your child will come down with the flu. The most common symptoms in children can include a fever, headache, congestion, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to support and strengthen the immune system to help fight the virus causing the symptoms.

Here are some things you can do for symptom relief:

Let the fever do its job . If your child is over 3 months of age and develops a fever, you do not always need to give a fever-reducing medication. A fever is a normal response when the body is fighting an infection. Increased body temperature activates the production of white blood cells, which are crucial to fight a virus. It is okay to let the fever run its course as long as your child stays hydrated. However, if your child is under 3 months old, you should seek medical attention right away. For older children, you can help them stay comfortable without suppressing the fever by giving them lukewarm baths, cool compresses and lightweight cotton clothing.

. If your child is over 3 months of age and develops a fever, you do not always need to give a fever-reducing medication. A fever is a normal response when the body is fighting an infection. Increased body temperature activates the production of white blood cells, which are crucial to fight a virus. It is okay to let the fever run its course as long as your child stays hydrated. However, if your child is under 3 months old, you should seek medical attention right away. For older children, you can help them stay comfortable without suppressing the fever by giving them lukewarm baths, cool compresses and lightweight cotton clothing. Refrain from suppressing coughs. Coughing helps clear mucus, so while it may look, sound, and feel uncomfortable, it’s best not to suppress it entirely. A humidifier can help keep the airways moist and soothe a cough irritation. Saline nasal spray can help ease congestion and reduce coughing, especially if the cough is caused by post-nasal drip.

Coughing helps clear mucus, so while it may look, sound, and feel uncomfortable, it’s best not to suppress it entirely. A humidifier can help keep the airways moist and soothe a cough irritation. Saline nasal spray can help ease congestion and reduce coughing, especially if the cough is caused by post-nasal drip. Offer warm liquids. Warm liquids, such as herbal teas, broths and soups, can help reduce throat irritation and provide electrolytes and nutrients to support the immune system. If your child is over 1 year of age, you can add honey, which coats the throat and reduces irritation. Honey also has antiviral and antibacterial effects.

Warm liquids, such as herbal teas, broths and soups, can help reduce throat irritation and provide electrolytes and nutrients to support the immune system. If your child is over 1 year of age, you can add honey, which coats the throat and reduces irritation. Honey also has antiviral and antibacterial effects. Consider the use of herbs. Echinacea and elderberry are two herbs that can reduce the symptoms associated with viral illnesses, such as influenza. Elderberry in particular has antiviral and antioxidant properties, making it a great treatment for influenza. Both of these herbs work best when they are given at the very beginning of the illness.

Echinacea and elderberry are two herbs that can reduce the symptoms associated with viral illnesses, such as influenza. Elderberry in particular has antiviral and antioxidant properties, making it a great treatment for influenza. Both of these herbs work best when they are given at the very beginning of the illness. Increase supplement intake. Increasing the amount of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc taken daily will help to support the immune system even more during influenza. Be sure to talk with your child’s doctor before beginning any new supplements.

Increasing the amount of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc taken daily will help to support the immune system even more during influenza. Be sure to talk with your child’s doctor before beginning any new supplements. Stay hydrated. Hydration is one of the simplest but most overlooked tools during illness. Water and electrolyte-rich fluids help regulate temperature, thin mucus, carry nutrients, and flush out toxins. Children who stay well-hydrated often recover more smoothly and with less discomfort.

Flu season can be a stressful time for parents. Just remember, viral infections are a very natural part of life and our bodies are usually equipped to handle them. With prevention in mind and a calm, supportive approach to symptoms, parents can help their children weather flu season with greater comfort, resilience, and an immune system that emerges stronger on the other side.

About the Author

Dr. Kiera Smialek is a naturopathic pediatrician and founder of Natural Kid Doc in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dr. Smialek is a specialist in the field of naturopathic pediatrics and is one of the only practicing board-certified naturopathic pediatricians in Arizona.