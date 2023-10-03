Special Needs: Supports, Services, Schools and Strategies

For parents of children with special needs, finding the right combination of supports, services, schools and strategies can make a world of difference.

Accessivate Learning, LLC

Serves Arizona online, East Valley online and in-person • accessivate.com

It’s hard being a parent, especially when our kids are struggling. Maybe it’s with academics, socially, or with intense behaviors. Whatever is going on, Accessivate Learning is here to inform, support, and find solutions for your family. Accessivate Learning is an ability-celebrating space for parents and students to begin, continue, and expand their understandings about diverse abilities in their homes, schools, and communities.

We offer information and support for parents to more effectively advocate for their child’s needs in school. We explain the acronyms and the ins and outs, so parents feel empowered. Our Beyond Cranky Club is a special (and free) group for parents and caregivers of children with verbal and physical aggression. For students, we offer small group, ability-celebrating sessions that create awareness and appreciation for how our diverse abilities can work for us instead of against us. Accessivate Learning…cultivating access and awareness so everyone belongs.

Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc.

Locations (Greater Phoenix & Tucson) • autismcharter.org

Arizona’s only tuition-free charter network specialized in meeting the educational needs of children with autism. We offer programming for students at all levels of the autism spectrum in grades K-12. Offering small class sizes, embedded proactive behavior strategies, rich academics, STEAM and project-based learning. Campuses in Central Phoenix (Main Campus Grades 4-12+), (Early Learning Center Grades K-3), Peoria (West Valley Grades K-5, Hybrid Option 6-8), and Tucson (High School Grades 9-12, opening in August 2023)! Our vision is to empower students to reach their full potential in motivating, engaging environments so that every child gains the skills to integrate into the community and become a fulfilled, productive citizen. Our one-of-a-kind charter network has been recognized nationally for excellence and innovation, winning the prestigious Yass Prize in 2022!

Arizona Autism United

Home-based Services Statewide & Clinic Locations (Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, & Avondale) • 602-773-5773 • azaunited.org Info@AZAunited.org



Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is a local nonprofit organization that has provided therapy and services to thousands of individuals with autism and their families since 2006. The mission of AZA United is to help as many families as possible with individualized supports. We pride ourselves on our family-centered, evidence-based and interdisciplinary approach to treatment for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. When an individual is diagnosed with autism, it affects the entire family, and that’s why our focus is to treat and support all members of the family.

We offer customized services for individuals of all ages, designed to help them achieve short and long-term health and personal fulfillment. Our services include: diagnostic evaluations, speech &; language therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy, and in-home habilitation and attendant care. We also provide family support services, such as counseling, support groups, care coordination, parent coaching, sibling support, and respite care.

Our services are available in the Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott metro areas, with an additional 4 therapeutic clinic locations in Phoenix, Avondale, Chandler and Mesa.

Arizona Disabled Sport

59 E Broadway Road, Mesa • 480-835-6273 • arizonadisabledsports.com

Arizona Disabled Sports provides sports and recreation opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities as well as visual impairments. AzDS also supports opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in collaboration with the City of Mesa Adaptive Recreation Department.

Our vision is a community that creates opportunities that empower individuals of all abilities through sports and recreation. Recognizing the importance of recreation and competitive opportunities that contribute to quality of life, the primary mission of AzDS is to provide a variety of programs and activities. Through participation, the athlete will realize individual accomplishment, self-esteem, respect for themselves and others.

Arizona Institute for Autism

8901 East Raintree Drive, Suite #160, Scottsdale • 480-707-2195 • azinstitute4autism.com



At AIA, our mission is to improve special education and strengthen communities throughout Arizona. Every day, our team of highly trained clinicians, paraprofessionals, educators, and consultants works with one goal in mind: to support the behavioral and educational development of our ‘kiddos’ in every way possible.

We accomplish this by delivering clinical treatments, including ABA therapy services, and educational support to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disorders. And since every child is unique, we work with each family differently to understand their individual needs before we apply our insights through customized programs.

We also bring our ‘can-do’ mentality to the classroom. AIA works hand-in-hand with SPED teachers and school leaders to address their unique challenges and enhance the classroom environment for their students. Our staff believes that, with the right resources & support, every child can achieve their potential. So, every day, we do everything we can to support each one of our ‘kiddos’ in the pursuit of their individual potential.

Arizona Speech & Psychological Institute

Locations Statewide (East & West Valley, Yuma, & Tucson) •

480-382-7761 • azspinstitute.org

Arizona Speech & Psychological Institute provides educational and psychological services for school age individuals and beyond. We evaluate, support, and advocate for the community of both individuals with disabilities and mental health needs through comprehensive assessments, experienced advocacy, and strength based therapeutic interventions from a team approach. Research-based interventions and realistic recommendations help families understand the process and provide necessary resources for daily success. Services address executive functioning, communication needs, social skills, social/emotional regulation, transition services, and academic support for specialized reading, writing, and math to address the individual needs. We have multiple offices across Arizona. Please call for a free consultation.



The Autism Society of Greater Phoenix

480-779-0899 480-779-0899 phxautism. org • Info@PHXautism.org

The Autism Society of Greater Phoenix was established in 1973. We are a grassroots organization of families helping families. Our mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. We exist to serve our local Autism community through advocacy, community programming and creating a more inclusive world. Our vision is to create a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it. We serve all ages and stages across the spectrum. We offer support groups for self-advocates, parents and caregivers, and offer educational trainings, social opportunities, community outreach, connections to resources and more! We also advocate to improve systems of care for the disability community. Visit our website to see how we can help you!



Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N. Seventh St., Phoenix • 602-648-2764 • childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix — which offers three levels of creative indoor play space for all children ages 10 and younger — has partnered with PAL Experiences (palexperiences.org) to help families with special needs understand exactly what to expect when they visit the museum so they can plan around any potential sensory issues. The museum also has periodic playdates – called Special Nights of Play- for kids with sensory issues.

Chrysalis Academy

1250 N 77th St., Scottsdale • 480-839-6000 • chrysalisacademy.org

Chrysalis Academy uses research-based programming with teaching practices guided by the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Programming is individualized, led by naturalistic teaching opportunities that match learner readiness. Chrysalis Academy offers full time, on-site BCBAs who provide both direct and indirect support to students for behavioral and social needs, while also provide ongoing staff development.. Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and Teaching Assistants are on-site to support precision of behavioral interventions with the guidance and supervision from our BCBA team. Instruction is consistently language rich, focusing on opportunities to build adaptive, expanded, and functional communication. Opportunities are provided throughout the day for sensory regulation and motor development. Related services are delivered in an integrated model of service delivery, as well as offered as an additional direct service as needed.

Developmental & Educational Psychological Services (DEPS)

15720 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Ste. 2, Scottsdale

480-659-5563 • depsassessment.com • info@depsassessment.com

Developmental & Educational Psychological Services (DEPS) provides high quality psychological assessments. DEPS prioritizes initial Autism diagnoses for children under 13 years old and ADHD testing for children and adults over 6 years old. To better identify your child’s school needs, DEPS is thrilled to announce we now provide Gifted Testing, Independent Educational Evaluations (IEEs), and Specific Learning Disability Evaluations! Check us out at depsassessment.com and deps autism.com. We can’t wait to meet you!

Family Care Connections



Main Office: 17505 N 79th, Ave Suite 103, Glendale

Phoenix Office: 1301 N Central Ave Suite 930, Phoenix

Day Program: 9250 N 43rd Ave Suite 10-13, Glendale

623-776-9351 option 1 • azfcc.org

The mission of Family Care Connections is to empower and improve the lives of individuals with special needs. Through our ability to compassionately and cohesively coordinate and provide services such as respite, habilitation, and attendant care, as well as an adult day program, group homes, and employment training, every aspect of every need is addressed.

FCC is funded through the Division of Developmental Disabilities and all clients served meet the DDD Title 19 criteria and have been diagnosed with at least one of the following: autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and/or an intellectual disability.

“Now Hiring! Text “Jobs” to (888) 202-2582″

Family Partners LLC

8765 W. Kelton Lane #100, Peoria

602-997-8300 • familypartners.net

Family Partners LLC was founded in 2000 with the vision to serve the unique needs of families who have a loved one with a developmental disability. We continue to work toward that goal by offering a variety of quality, meaningful services to individuals in Maricopa County, Yuma County and beyond.

Services that Family Partners offers

DTA- Adult Day Program

GSE- Group Supported Employment

HCBS-Home and Community Based Services

DH-Developmental Homes

Helping Hands Behavior Therapy

520.484.4674 • info@ helpinghandsbehaviortherapy. com

2244 E Prince Road, Tucson • helpinghandsbehavior therapy.com

Our compassionate team provides both in-home and clinic ABA therapy for kids and adults, along with parent training and school collaboration. Each Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) receives training from the owner and lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst® (BCBA) who specializes in Natural Environment Training — a highly effective approach in applying therapy to real-world experiences. Through personalized programs, children participate in play-based learning activities supporting useful developmental skills and honoring each individual’s unique personality, strengths and life skills. Our therapy can help in: diet, school focus, cooperation, socialization, embracing new places and situations, and more.

Java Autism Services

15333 N Pima Rd, Suite 305-H, Scottsdale • 480-769-5302 • javaaba.com

Using the principles of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), we offer services in-home and at our clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. Java ABA has a team of experienced and responsive professionals, committed to impacting your child’s future in a meaningful way.

Joyful Learning Services

Phoenix and surrounding areas • 602-805-0950 • joyfullearningaz.com

Joyful Learning Services serves children with learning differences, including ADHD, dyslexia, and autism. Our approach combines fluency-based instruction with applied behavior analysis. We offer 1:1 home-based services and school consultation targeting foundational academic skills, executive functioning, emotional behavior, communication, and social skills. Our early intervention program includes school readiness and academic foundational skills. Our goal is to build a positive and trusting relationship with you and your child and make a difference in your lives.

Parent Partners Plus

Locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tempe, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, and Surprise

602-633-0732 • parentpartnersplus.com

Parent Partners Plus provides support, developmental screenings and school-readiness activities for Maricopa County families who are expecting a child or have children ages birth to 3.

PS Academy Arizona



480-490-1166 • psacademyarizona.com 5222 East Baseline Road, Suite 108, Gilbert

PS Academy Arizona is a K- 12 private school for students with Autism or other exceptionalities. At PS, students love coming to school! They aren’t defined by their diagnosis. They shine when they are accepted for their differences, make friends, and discover new skills. By offering numerous electives, clubs and activities, students are given the tools to be challenged and inspired to excel in school and beyond.

See Past the Label, Focus on the Able!

Ryan House

110 W. Muhammad Ali Way, First Floor, Phoenix • 602-200-0767 • ryanhouse.org

Ryan House enriches the quality of life and creates cherished memories for children and their families, providing a much-needed break from 24/7 caregiving through short respite stays, as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys. It’s an Arizona-based facility that provides a loving community where children can truly be themselves and live their lives to the fullest in a safe, homelike environment. Children receive personalized, expert care provided by our prestigious care partners and highly trained clinical staff. In addition, the staff delivers emotional, spiritual, and social support for children and their families during some of the most challenging times of their lives. Ryan House is the only facility of its kind in the state and only one of three in the country.

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)

300 N. 18th St., Phoenix • 602-606-9806 • autismcenter.org

SARRC’s clinical model is grounded in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with a particular focus on naturalistic behavioral interventions in inclusive environments, including but not limited to in the home, in school, on the job or in the community. Each of SARRC’s therapeutic programs, classes and trainings are guided by best-practice models; the most currently available science; a goal of increasing independence and producing meaningful outcomes; and the individualized needs of the children, adolescents, adults and families served.





Simply Psychology

admin@simplypsychservices.com • 602.428.2838 • simplypsychservices.com

At Simply Psychology LLC, we are committed to helping grow strong communities! We think it takes a village- and we are so happy to be a part of yours. We offer comprehensive evaluations, individual therapy services, resources for twice-exceptional learners and their families, parent coaching, teacher professional development and school programming, as well as offering specialized therapy and intensive groups for kids and teens with selective mutism and social anxiety.

We also have a range of Social-Emotional Learning Groups which are perfect for kids and teens who need a safe space to grow! Our classes use the five CASEL competencies (self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making) to create a comprehensive curriculum that is also adaptable to the needs of individuals. Groups are overseen by Dr. Goodman and designed and led by Coach Mariah, who is a certified K/8 teacher.SEL strategies assist in acquiring the skills needed to be happy, healthy and well-rounded! Groups can help to increase confidence, understand and manage emotions, build healthy relationships, communicate with others and create a framework to set and achieve goals. They are a perfect way to gain social and self-confidence while interacting with others in a supportive, comfortable, and welcoming environment!

Southwest Human Development

2850 N. 24th St., Phoenix • 602-266-5976 • swhd.org

Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood development (ages birth to 5). Provides 40 innovative programs and services to 135,000 children and their families each year in the areas of Easter Seals Disabilities Services, child development, mental health, early literacy, Head Start/Early Head Start, family support, child welfare services and professional development and training.



The Miracle League of Arizona

11130 E Cholla St, Scottsdale. • 480-686-8137 • MiracleLeagueAz.com

The Miracle League of Arizona is an adaptive baseball program for children and adults with special needs. We aim to remove any barriers and share the fun of baseball with everyone! Players 5yrs and up welcome. Volunteers 10yrs and up welcome. For more information contact the Program Director, Drew Soicher. Drew@miracleleagueaz.com.

A Caring Heart of Arizona

15333 N. Pima Road, Suite 245, Scottsdale • 480-308-0382 • acaringheartllc.com

Ability360

5025 E. Washington St., Suite 200, Phoenix • 602-256-2245 • ability360.org

ACCEL

Locations in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa • 602-995-7366 • accel.org

ACES ABA

Locations in Avondale, Chandler, Phoenix, and Tempe • 855-223-7123 • acesaba.com

ACEing Autism

Arcadia High School, Phoenix • 602-456-2410 • aceingautism.org

Action Behavior Centers

Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale and Scottsdale • actionbehavior.com

Ally Pediatric Therapy

Paradise Valley and Chandler • 602-606-2237 • allypediatric.com

Anodyne Independent Living Specialists

18301 N. 79th Ave., Suite C-128, Glendale • 623-433-9907 • www.anodyneaz.com

Arcadia Literacy & Learning

4700 E. Thomas Road, Suite 202, Phoenix • 480-268-3876 • arcadialiteracy.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office

2005 N. Central Ave., Phoenix • 602-542-2123 • azag.gov

Arizona Autism Coalition

PMB #522 4802 E. Ray Road, Suite 23, Phoenix • azautism.org

Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

100 N. 15th Ave., Suite 104, Phoenix

800-352-8161 (voice/TTY) • 480-559-9441 (main videophone) • acdhh.org

Arizona Department of Health Services

azdhs.gov/prevention/womens-childrens-health/ocshcn

Arizona NICU Follow-Up Specialists

33608 N. 23rd Dr., Phoenix.

623-688-8606 nicugrads.com

Arion Care Solutions

3200 N. Dobson Road, Suite F2, Chandler

80-722-1300 • arioncare.com

Aurora Behavioral Health System

6350 S. Maple Ave., Tempe • 480-345-5420 • auroraarizona.com

Arizona Department of Education Exceptional Students Services

azed.gov/specialeducation

Arizona Disabled Sports

59 E. Broadway Road, Mesa • 480-835-6273 • arizonadisabledsports.com

Arizona Institute for Autism

8360 E. Raintree Drive, Suite 105, Scottsdale • 480-707-2195 • azinstituteforautism.com

Autism Academy for Education and Development

Locations in Chandler, Tempe, and Phoenix • 480-240-9255 • aaed.org

AZ Aspire Academy

Campuses in Litchfield Park, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson

480-420-6630 • azaspireacademy.com

AZOPT Kids Place

2302 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix • 14557 W. Indian School Road, Goodyear

623-242-6908 • azopt.net

Ballou Education

9393 N. 90th St., Suite 102, Scottsdale • 602-614-9002 • balloueducation.com

Bierman ABA Autism Center

8444 N. 90th St., Suite 130, Scottsdale • 480-485-4531 • biermanaba.com/arizona

Beyond Autism, Inc.

6508 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale

602-541-9743 • beyond-autism.com



BISTA

3910 S Alma School Rd., Suite 1, Chandler.

602-926-7200 bistacenter.org

Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona

5025 E. Washington St., Suite 108, Phoenix

602-508-8025 • biaaz.org

Breakthrough Academy

16641 N. 91st St., Suite 101, Scottsdale

866-620-9380 • azbreakthroughacademy.org

Center for Autism and Related Disorders, LLC

5 locations in metro Phoenix, 1 in Tucson

877-448-4747 • centerforautism.com

Centria Autism

2550 W. Union Hills Drive, Phoenix

855-423-4629 • centriahealthcare.com/healthcare-services/autism-services

Children’s Cancer Network

6150 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste 1, Chandler • 480-398-1564 • childrenscancernetwork.org

Continuum Behavioral Health/ ABA Provider

3710 W. Greenway Road, Suite 104, Phoenix

301-357-2419 • behavioralhealthservices.net

Cortney’s Place

7000 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 1430, Scottsdale

480-419-5852 • cortneysplace.org

Developmental & Educational Psychological Services

15720 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 2. Scottsdale

480-847-8139 depsassestment.com

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona

devereuxaz.org

DMG Children’s Rehabilitative Services

3141 N. Third Ave., Suite 100, Phoenix

602-914-1520 • dmgcrs.org

Down Syndrome Network Arizona

1445 E. Guadalupe Rd Suite 103 Tempe

480-759-9150 • dsnetworkaz.org

Driving with Autism

820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Connecticut

833-593-7483 • autismdriving.com

Educational Planning and Counseling Services

13351 W Bolero Drive, Sun City • 623-200-3195 • educational-planning-and-counseling.org

EE Support Services

5222 E. Baseline Rd, Suite 108, Gilbert

480-809-5552 • eesupportservices.com

Envision Therapeutic Horsemanship

480-262-3434 • envisiontherapy.org

Endeavor HCBS

4858 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101, Mesa

480-933-6069 • endeavorhcbs.com

Executive Function Coach

480-648-1122 • executivefunctioncoachaz.com

Exerplay, Inc.

3723 E. Enrose St., Mesa • 800-457-5444 • exerplay.com

Family Involvement Center

5333 N. Seventh St., A-100, Phoenix

602-288-0155 • familyinvolvementcenter.org

Feeding Matters



800-233-4658 • 7227 N. 16th St., Suite 110, Phoenix800-233-4658 • feedingmatters.org

Flex IT Academy

Locations in Mesa, El Mirage and Yuma

480-737-8108 • flexitacademy.com

Foundation for Blind Children



800-322-4870 • 1234 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix800-322-4870 • seeitourway.org

Gateway Academy

480-998-1071 • gatewayacademy.us

Gerber Injury Law

9241 N. 6th St., Phoenix

623) 486-8300 • gerberinjurylaw.com

Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

602.452.7031 • girlscoutsaz.org/join

Goat Yoga

26601 S. Val Vista Drive , Gilbert

480- 220-0952 • goatyoga.com

Gompers Private School

6601 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix

602-336-0061 • gpslearning.org

Hacienda Healthcare

haciendainc.org

Hallam Law Group

3838 N. Central Ave., Suite 1800, Phoenix • 602-237-5373 • hallamlawgroup.com

Hastings & Hastings

5505 W Chandler Blvd #15, Chandler • 480-706-1100 • hastingsandhastings.com

Hi-Star Center for Children

5807 N. 43rd. Ave., Phoenix • 602-548-3038 • histarcenter.com

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

Flagstaff, Gilbert, Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tucson, and Yuma

hopebridge.org

HOPE Group

4530 E. Muirwood Drive, Suite 103, Phoenix

480-610-6981 • hopegroupaz.com

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

Flagstaff, Gilbert, Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tucson, and Yuma

928-438-9985 • hopebridge.com/centers/flagstaff-az

Horses Help



602-596-6056 • 2601 E. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix602-596-6056 • horseshelp.org

Jordan’s Corner Inclusive Playground

15681 N Hayden Rd Suite 116, Scottsdale • 480-790-1277 • jordanscorneraz.com

Kaleidoscope ABA Therapy

2175 N. Alma School Road, Building A, Chandler

877-222-0399 kfsaba.org

Kile Law Firm

8727 E. Via de Commercio, Scottsdale

480-348-1590 • kilelawfirm.com

KinectAbility Athletics



480-294-2005 • kinectabilityathletics.com 901 E Echo Ln. Phoenix.480-294-2005

Law Office of Richard J. Murphy, PLC

602-296-4962 • phoenixspecialedlawyer.com

LifeTree, Inc.

15255 N. 40th St., Suite 125, Phoenix

480-788-5325 • lifetreeinc.com

Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

10617 N. Hayden Road, Building B, Suite 101, Scottsdale

480-922-5675 • lindamoodbell.com

LifeTree, Inc

15255 N. 40th St., Suite 125, Phoenix.

lifetreeincom 480-788-5325

Lions Camp Tatiyee

5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside

480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org

Lively Minds

480-406-8114 • livelymindstutoring.com

MeBe Arizona

3100 W. Ray Road, Suite 201, Chandler • 619-725-9925 • mebefamily.com

Milestone Pediatrics

Locations in Chandler, Phoenix, and Tucson

480-855-0474 • milestoneaz.com

Mosaic

2929 N. 44th St., Suite 300, Phoenix

602-864-6030 • mosaicinfo.org

Miracle League of Arizona

11130 E. Cholla St., Suite I-110, Scottsdale

480-686-8137 • miracleleagueaz.com

New Way Academy

5048 E. Oak St., Phoenix

602-389-8600 • newwayacademy.org

NorthBridge College Success Program

7600 N. 15th Street, Suite 150, Phoenix

• northbridgeaz.org 401-421-4059

Once Upon a Star

facebook.com/onceuponastaraz • onceuponastaraz@gmail.com

Pal Experiences

221 E. Indianola Ave., Phoenix

602-402-9637 • palexperiences.org

Pediatric Foot and Ankle

30 South Kyrene Road, Suite #3, Chandler • 480-534-7220 • pediatricfootankle.com

PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs

4550 E. Bell Road, Building 1, Suite 106, Phoenix

602-344-9530 • dentistsforspecialneeds.com

Pinnacle Autism Therapy

1249 N. Lindsay Road, Gilbert • 19840 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

866-342-8847 • pinnacleautismtherapy.com

Planning Across the Spectrum

820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Connecticut

860-606-7060 • planningacrossthespectrum.com



Positive ABA

18521 E. Queen Creek Rd. Ste 105, Queen Creek

480-361-1025 positiveaba.org

​​ Rainbow Readers

480-999-4449 • rainbowreaders.com

Raising Special Kids



800-237-3007 • 5025 E. Washington St., Suite 204, Phoenix800-237-3007 • raisingspecialkids.org

Rhythm & Motion Dance Center

(Friends in Motion For Dancers with Special Needs)

3035 S. Ellsworth Rd., Ste. 117, Mesa

480-325-8418 • rmdcaz.com/friends-in-motion

Ridge Zeller Therapy

3160 N. Arizona Ave, Suite 105 , Chandler

480-365-9981 • ridgezellertherapy.com

RiseABILITY

2633 East Indian School Road, Suite 310, Phoenix

480-359-5163 • riseability.org

School of Ballet Arizona



602-343-6550 • 2835 E Washington St, Phoenix602-343-6550 • balletaz.org/open-special-classes/adaptive-dance-for-down-syndrome

Scottsdale Children’s Institute

22605 N. Miller Road, Suite 110, Scottsdale

480-410-4060 • scottsdaleci.com

S.E.E.K. Arizona

1830 S. Alma School Road, Suite 130, Mesa

4425 W. Olive Ave., Suite 167, Glendale

480-902-0771 • seekarizona.org

SEEDs for Autism

3420 S. Seventh St., Phoenix

602-253-4471 • seedsforautism.org

Sierra Schools of Arizona

Gilbert, Peoria, Scottsdale, Buckeye, and Tucson • 480-266-5128 • sesischools.com

Silver Lining Riding

7220 N. 185th Ave., Waddell

520-329-7757 • silverliningriding.org

SOHO Dental AZ

4901 N. 44th St., Suite 102, Phoenix

480-779-0227 • sohodentalaz.org

Southwest Autism Center of Excellence

Valleywide locations

602-265-8338 • sbhservices.org

Southwest Ballet Theatre

3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale • 623-250-6366 • swbtballet.org

Speaking of Speech and Language Therapy

Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Tolleson, Goodyear, and Buckeye

602-456-7199 • speakingofspeechtherapy.com

Special Olympics Arizona

602-230-1200 • specialolympicsarizona.org

STARS – Scottsdale Training And Rehabilitation Services

7507 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale

480-994-5704 • starsaz.org

Stone Rose Law

8010 E. McDowell Rd., #105, Scottsdale

480-498-8998 • stoneroselaw.com

Suzy Foundation

P.O. Box 24877, Tempe

602-803-0137 • suzyfoundation.org

The Arc of Arizona

P.O. Box 83434, Phoenix • 602-234-2721 • arcarizona.org

The Opportunity Tree

Locations in Phoenix, Casa Granda, and Maricopa

602-956-0400 • theopportunitytree.org

The United School

9590 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

480-860-1339 • theunitedschool.com

Taylor and Lihn, PLLC

1747 E. Morten Ave., Suite 105, Phoenix

480-699-3145 • taylorlihn.com

Torgenson Law

333 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85003 • 818 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040

602-759-0012 • torgensonlaw.com

UCP of Central Arizona

1802 W. Parkside Lane, Phoenix

602-943-5472 • ucpofcentralaz.org

Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center

12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 201, Scottsdale

480-481-7190 • vosjcc.org

Wild West Children’s Dentistry

4102 N. 24th St., Suite B2, Phoenix

602-956-2024 • wildwestchildrensdentistry.com



Wilson-Goodman Law Firm

Locations in Gilbert & Queen Creek

480-503-9217 wgandlf-law.com

Young Minds Community Center

3202 E Mountain View Rd., Phoenix

612-265-6754 • youngmindscommunity.org

