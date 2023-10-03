Special Needs: Supports, Services, Schools and Strategies

For parents of children with special needs, finding the right combination of supports, services, schools and strategies can make a world of difference.
Updated: 07/27/2023
Accessivate Learning, LLC
Serves Arizona online, East Valley online and in-person • accessivate.com
It’s hard being a parent, especially when our kids are struggling. Maybe it’s with academics, socially, or with intense behaviors. Whatever is going on, Accessivate Learning is here to inform, support, and find solutions for your family. Accessivate Learning is an ability-celebrating space for parents and students to begin, continue, and expand their understandings about diverse abilities in their homes, schools, and communities.
We offer information and support for parents to more effectively advocate for their child’s needs in school. We explain the acronyms and the ins and outs, so parents feel empowered. Our Beyond Cranky Club is a special (and free) group for parents and caregivers of children with verbal and physical aggression. For students, we offer small group, ability-celebrating sessions that create awareness and appreciation for how our diverse abilities can work for us instead of against us. Accessivate Learning…cultivating access and awareness so everyone belongs.
Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc.
Locations (Greater Phoenix & Tucson) • autismcharter.org
Arizona’s only tuition-free charter network specialized in meeting the educational needs of children with autism. We offer programming for students at all levels of the autism spectrum in grades K-12. Offering small class sizes, embedded proactive behavior strategies, rich academics, STEAM and project-based learning. Campuses in Central Phoenix (Main Campus Grades 4-12+), (Early Learning Center Grades K-3), Peoria (West Valley Grades K-5, Hybrid Option 6-8), and Tucson (High School Grades 9-12, opening in August 2023)! Our vision is to empower students to reach their full potential in motivating, engaging environments so that every child gains the skills to integrate into the community and become a fulfilled, productive citizen. Our one-of-a-kind charter network has been recognized nationally for excellence and innovation, winning the prestigious Yass Prize in 2022!
Arizona Autism United
Home-based Services Statewide & Clinic Locations (Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, & Avondale) • 602-773-5773 • azaunited.org • Info@AZAunited.org
Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is a local nonprofit organization that has provided therapy and services to thousands of individuals with autism and their families since 2006. The mission of AZA United is to help as many families as possible with individualized supports. We pride ourselves on our family-centered, evidence-based and interdisciplinary approach to treatment for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. When an individual is diagnosed with autism, it affects the entire family, and that’s why our focus is to treat and support all members of the family.
We offer customized services for individuals of all ages, designed to help them achieve short and long-term health and personal fulfillment. Our services include: diagnostic evaluations, speech &; language therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy, and in-home habilitation and attendant care. We also provide family support services, such as counseling, support groups, care coordination, parent coaching, sibling support, and respite care.
Our services are available in the Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott metro areas, with an additional 4 therapeutic clinic locations in Phoenix, Avondale, Chandler and Mesa.
Arizona Disabled Sport
59 E Broadway Road, Mesa • 480-835-6273 • arizonadisabledsports.com
Arizona Disabled Sports provides sports and recreation opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities as well as visual impairments. AzDS also supports opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in collaboration with the City of Mesa Adaptive Recreation Department.
Our vision is a community that creates opportunities that empower individuals of all abilities through sports and recreation. Recognizing the importance of recreation and competitive opportunities that contribute to quality of life, the primary mission of AzDS is to provide a variety of programs and activities. Through participation, the athlete will realize individual accomplishment, self-esteem, respect for themselves and others.
Arizona Institute for Autism
8901 East Raintree Drive, Suite #160, Scottsdale • 480-707-2195 • azinstitute4autism.com
At AIA, our mission is to improve special education and strengthen communities throughout Arizona. Every day, our team of highly trained clinicians, paraprofessionals, educators, and consultants works with one goal in mind: to support the behavioral and educational development of our ‘kiddos’ in every way possible.
We accomplish this by delivering clinical treatments, including ABA therapy services, and educational support to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disorders. And since every child is unique, we work with each family differently to understand their individual needs before we apply our insights through customized programs.
We also bring our ‘can-do’ mentality to the classroom. AIA works hand-in-hand with SPED teachers and school leaders to address their unique challenges and enhance the classroom environment for their students. Our staff believes that, with the right resources & support, every child can achieve their potential. So, every day, we do everything we can to support each one of our ‘kiddos’ in the pursuit of their individual potential.
Arizona Speech & Psychological Institute
Locations Statewide (East & West Valley, Yuma, & Tucson) • 480-382-7761 • azspinstitute.org
Arizona Speech & Psychological Institute provides educational and psychological services for school age individuals and beyond. We evaluate, support, and advocate for the community of both individuals with disabilities and mental health needs through comprehensive assessments, experienced advocacy, and strength based therapeutic interventions from a team approach. Research-based interventions and realistic recommendations help families understand the process and provide necessary resources for daily success. Services address executive functioning, communication needs, social skills, social/emotional regulation, transition services, and academic support for specialized reading, writing, and math to address the individual needs. We have multiple offices across Arizona. Please call for a free consultation.
The Autism Society of Greater Phoenix
480-779-0899 • phxautism.
org • Info@PHXautism.org
The Autism Society of Greater Phoenix was established in 1973. We are a grassroots organization of families helping families. Our mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. We exist to serve our local Autism community through advocacy, community programming and creating a more inclusive world. Our vision is to create a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it. We serve all ages and stages across the spectrum. We offer support groups for self-advocates, parents and caregivers, and offer educational trainings, social opportunities, community outreach, connections to resources and more! We also advocate to improve systems of care for the disability community. Visit our website to see how we can help you!
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
215 N. Seventh St., Phoenix • 602-648-2764 • childrensmuseumofphoenix.org
The Children’s Museum of Phoenix — which offers three levels of creative indoor play space for all children ages 10 and younger — has partnered with PAL Experiences (palexperiences.org) to help families with special needs understand exactly what to expect when they visit the museum so they can plan around any potential sensory issues. The museum also has periodic playdates – called Special Nights of Play- for kids with sensory issues.
Chrysalis Academy
1250 N 77th St., Scottsdale • 480-839-6000 • chrysalisacademy.org
Chrysalis Academy uses research-based programming with teaching practices guided by the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Programming is individualized, led by naturalistic teaching opportunities that match learner readiness. Chrysalis Academy offers full time, on-site BCBAs who provide both direct and indirect support to students for behavioral and social needs, while also provide ongoing staff development.. Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and Teaching Assistants are on-site to support precision of behavioral interventions with the guidance and supervision from our BCBA team. Instruction is consistently language rich, focusing on opportunities to build adaptive, expanded, and functional communication. Opportunities are provided throughout the day for sensory regulation and motor development. Related services are delivered in an integrated model of service delivery, as well as offered as an additional direct service as needed.
Developmental & Educational Psychological Services (DEPS)
15720 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Ste. 2, Scottsdale
480-659-5563 • depsassessment.com • info@depsassessment.com
Developmental & Educational Psychological Services (DEPS) provides high quality psychological assessments. DEPS prioritizes initial Autism diagnoses for children under 13 years old and ADHD testing for children and adults over 6 years old. To better identify your child’s school needs, DEPS is thrilled to announce we now provide Gifted Testing, Independent Educational Evaluations (IEEs), and Specific Learning Disability Evaluations! Check us out at depsassessment.com and deps
Family Care Connections
Main Office: 17505 N 79th, Ave Suite 103, Glendale
Phoenix Office:1301 N Central Ave Suite 930, Phoenix
Day Program:9250 N 43rd Ave Suite 10-13, Glendale
623-776-9351 option 1 • azfcc.org
The mission of Family Care Connections is to empower and improve the lives of individuals with special needs. Through our ability to compassionately and cohesively coordinate and provide services such as respite, habilitation, and attendant care, as well as an adult day program, group homes, and employment training, every aspect of every need is addressed.
FCC is funded through the Division of Developmental Disabilities and all clients served meet the DDD Title 19 criteria and have been diagnosed with at least one of the following: autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and/or an intellectual disability.
“Now Hiring! Text “Jobs” to (888) 202-2582″
Family Partners LLC
8765 W. Kelton Lane #100, Peoria
602-997-8300 • familypartners.net
Family Partners LLC was founded in 2000 with the vision to serve the unique needs of families who have a loved one with a developmental disability. We continue to work toward that goal by offering a variety of quality, meaningful services to individuals in Maricopa County, Yuma County and beyond.
Services that Family Partners offers
DTA- Adult Day Program
GSE- Group Supported Employment
HCBS-Home and Community Based Services
DH-Developmental Homes
Helping Hands Behavior Therapy
520.484.4674 • info@
2244 E Prince Road, Tucson • helpinghandsbehavior
Our compassionate team provides both in-home and clinic ABA therapy for kids and adults, along with parent training and school collaboration. Each Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) receives training from the owner and lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst® (BCBA) who specializes in Natural Environment Training — a highly effective approach in applying therapy to real-world experiences. Through personalized programs, children participate in play-based learning activities supporting useful developmental skills and honoring each individual’s unique personality, strengths and life skills. Our therapy can help in: diet, school focus, cooperation, socialization, embracing new places and situations, and more.
Java Autism Services
15333 N Pima Rd, Suite 305-H, Scottsdale • 480-769-5302 • javaaba.com
Using the principles of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), we offer services in-home and at our clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. Java ABA has a team of experienced and responsive professionals, committed to impacting your child’s future in a meaningful way.
Joyful Learning Services
Phoenix and surrounding areas • 602-805-0950 • joyfullearningaz.com
Joyful Learning Services serves children with learning differences, including ADHD, dyslexia, and autism. Our approach combines fluency-based instruction with applied behavior analysis. We offer 1:1 home-based services and school consultation targeting foundational academic skills, executive functioning, emotional behavior, communication, and social skills. Our early intervention program includes school readiness and academic foundational skills. Our goal is to build a positive and trusting relationship with you and your child and make a difference in your lives.
Parent Partners Plus
Locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tempe, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, and Surprise
602-633-0732 • parentpartnersplus.com
Parent Partners Plus provides support, developmental screenings and school-readiness activities for Maricopa County families who are expecting a child or have children ages birth to 3.
480-490-1166 • psacademyarizona.com
Ryan House
110 W. Muhammad Ali Way, First Floor, Phoenix • 602-200-0767 • ryanhouse.org
Ryan House enriches the quality of life and creates cherished memories for children and their families, providing a much-needed break from 24/7 caregiving through short respite stays, as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys. It’s an Arizona-based facility that provides a loving community where children can truly be themselves and live their lives to the fullest in a safe, homelike environment. Children receive personalized, expert care provided by our prestigious care partners and highly trained clinical staff. In addition, the staff delivers emotional, spiritual, and social support for children and their families during some of the most challenging times of their lives. Ryan House is the only facility of its kind in the state and only one of three in the country.
Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)
300 N. 18th St., Phoenix • 602-606-9806 • autismcenter.org
SARRC’s clinical model is grounded in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with a particular focus on naturalistic behavioral interventions in inclusive environments, including but not limited to in the home, in school, on the job or in the community. Each of SARRC’s therapeutic programs, classes and trainings are guided by best-practice models; the most currently available science; a goal of increasing independence and producing meaningful outcomes; and the individualized needs of the children, adolescents, adults and families served.
Simply Psychology
admin@simplypsychservices.com • 602.428.2838 • simplypsychservices.com
Southwest Human Development
2850 N. 24th St., Phoenix • 602-266-5976 • swhd.org
Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood development (ages birth to 5). Provides 40 innovative programs and services to 135,000 children and their families each year in the areas of Easter Seals Disabilities Services, child development, mental health, early literacy, Head Start/Early Head Start, family support, child welfare services and professional development and training.
The Miracle League of Arizona
11130 E Cholla St, Scottsdale. • 480-686-8137 • MiracleLeagueAz.com
The Miracle League of Arizona is an adaptive baseball program for children and adults with special needs. We aim to remove any barriers and share the fun of baseball with everyone! Players 5yrs and up welcome. Volunteers 10yrs and up welcome. For more information contact the Program Director, Drew Soicher. Drew@miracleleagueaz.com.
A Caring Heart of Arizona
15333 N. Pima Road, Suite 245, Scottsdale • 480-308-0382 • acaringheartllc.com
Ability360
5025 E. Washington St., Suite 200, Phoenix • 602-256-2245 • ability360.org
ACCEL
Locations in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa • 602-995-7366 • accel.org
ACES ABA
Locations in Avondale, Chandler, Phoenix, and Tempe • 855-223-7123 • acesaba.com
ACEing Autism
Arcadia High School, Phoenix • 602-456-2410 • aceingautism.org
Action Behavior Centers
Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale and Scottsdale • actionbehavior.com
Ally Pediatric Therapy
Paradise Valley and Chandler • 602-606-2237 • allypediatric.com
Anodyne Independent Living Specialists
18301 N. 79th Ave., Suite C-128, Glendale • 623-433-9907 • www.anodyneaz.com
Arcadia Literacy & Learning
4700 E. Thomas Road, Suite 202, Phoenix • 480-268-3876 • arcadialiteracy.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office
2005 N. Central Ave., Phoenix • 602-542-2123 • azag.gov
Arizona Autism Coalition
PMB #522 4802 E. Ray Road, Suite 23, Phoenix • azautism.org
Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
100 N. 15th Ave., Suite 104, Phoenix
800-352-8161 (voice/TTY) • 480-559-9441 (main videophone) • acdhh.org
Arizona Department of Health Services
azdhs.gov/prevention/womens-childrens-health/ocshcn
Arizona NICU Follow-Up Specialists
33608 N. 23rd Dr., Phoenix.
623-688-8606 • nicugrads.com
Arion Care Solutions
3200 N. Dobson Road, Suite F2, Chandler
80-722-1300 • arioncare.com
Aurora Behavioral Health System
6350 S. Maple Ave., Tempe • 480-345-5420 • auroraarizona.com
Arizona Department of Education Exceptional Students Services
azed.gov/specialeducation
Autism Academy for Education and Development
Locations in Chandler, Tempe, and Phoenix • 480-240-9255 • aaed.org
AZ Aspire Academy
Campuses in Litchfield Park, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson
480-420-6630 • azaspireacademy.com
AZOPT Kids Place
2302 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix • 14557 W. Indian School Road, Goodyear
623-242-6908 • azopt.net
Ballou Education
9393 N. 90th St., Suite 102, Scottsdale • 602-614-9002 • balloueducation.com
Bierman ABA Autism Center
8444 N. 90th St., Suite 130, Scottsdale • 480-485-4531 • biermanaba.com/arizona
Beyond Autism, Inc.
6508 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale
602-541-9743 • beyond-autism.com
BISTA
3910 S Alma School Rd., Suite 1, Chandler.
602-926-7200 • bistacenter.org
Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona
5025 E. Washington St., Suite 108, Phoenix
602-508-8025 • biaaz.org
Breakthrough Academy
16641 N. 91st St., Suite 101, Scottsdale
866-620-9380 • azbreakthroughacademy.org
Center for Autism and Related Disorders, LLC
5 locations in metro Phoenix, 1 in Tucson
877-448-4747 • centerforautism.com
Centria Autism
2550 W. Union Hills Drive, Phoenix
855-423-4629 • centriahealthcare.com/healthcare-services/autism-services
Children’s Cancer Network
6150 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste 1, Chandler • 480-398-1564 • childrenscancernetwork.org
Continuum Behavioral Health/ ABA Provider
3710 W. Greenway Road, Suite 104, Phoenix
301-357-2419 • behavioralhealthservices.net
Cortney’s Place
7000 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 1430, Scottsdale
480-419-5852 • cortneysplace.org
Developmental & Educational Psychological Services
15720 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 2. Scottsdale
480-847-8139 • depsassestment.com
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona
devereuxaz.org
DMG Children’s Rehabilitative Services
3141 N. Third Ave., Suite 100, Phoenix
602-914-1520 • dmgcrs.org
Down Syndrome Network Arizona
1445 E. Guadalupe Rd Suite 103 Tempe
480-759-9150 • dsnetworkaz.org
Driving with Autism
820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Connecticut
833-593-7483 • autismdriving.com
Educational Planning and Counseling Services
13351 W Bolero Drive, Sun City • 623-200-3195 • educational-planning-and-counseling.org
EE Support Services
5222 E. Baseline Rd, Suite 108, Gilbert
480-809-5552 • eesupportservices.com
Envision Therapeutic Horsemanship
480-262-3434 • envisiontherapy.org
Endeavor HCBS
4858 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101, Mesa
480-933-6069 • endeavorhcbs.com
Executive Function Coach
480-648-1122 • executivefunctioncoachaz.com
Exerplay, Inc.
3723 E. Enrose St., Mesa • 800-457-5444 • exerplay.com
Family Involvement Center
5333 N. Seventh St., A-100, Phoenix
602-288-0155 • familyinvolvementcenter.org
Feeding Matters
7227 N. 16th St., Suite 110, Phoenix
800-233-4658 • feedingmatters.org
Flex IT Academy
Locations in Mesa, El Mirage and Yuma
480-737-8108 • flexitacademy.com
Foundation for Blind Children
1234 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix
800-322-4870 • seeitourway.org
Gateway Academy
480-998-1071 • gatewayacademy.us
Gerber Injury Law
9241 N. 6th St., Phoenix
623) 486-8300 • gerberinjurylaw.com
Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council
602.452.7031 • girlscoutsaz.org/join
Goat Yoga
26601 S. Val Vista Drive , Gilbert
480- 220-0952 • goatyoga.com
Gompers Private School
6601 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix
602-336-0061 • gpslearning.org
Hacienda Healthcare
haciendainc.org
Hallam Law Group
3838 N. Central Ave., Suite 1800, Phoenix • 602-237-5373 • hallamlawgroup.com
Hastings & Hastings
5505 W Chandler Blvd #15, Chandler • 480-706-1100 • hastingsandhastings.com
Hi-Star Center for Children
5807 N. 43rd. Ave., Phoenix • 602-548-3038 • histarcenter.com
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
Flagstaff, Gilbert, Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tucson, and Yuma
hopebridge.org
HOPE Group
4530 E. Muirwood Drive, Suite 103, Phoenix
480-610-6981 • hopegroupaz.com
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
Flagstaff, Gilbert, Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tucson, and Yuma
928-438-9985 • hopebridge.com/centers/flagstaff-az
Horses Help
2601 E. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix
602-596-6056 • horseshelp.org
Jordan’s Corner Inclusive Playground
15681 N Hayden Rd Suite 116, Scottsdale • 480-790-1277 • jordanscorneraz.com
Kaleidoscope ABA Therapy
2175 N. Alma School Road, Building A, Chandler
877-222-0399 • kfsaba.org
Kile Law Firm
8727 E. Via de Commercio, Scottsdale
480-348-1590 • kilelawfirm.com
KinectAbility Athletics
901 E Echo Ln. Phoenix.
480-294-2005 • kinectabilityathletics.com
Law Office of Richard J. Murphy, PLC
602-296-4962 • phoenixspecialedlawyer.com
LifeTree, Inc.
15255 N. 40th St., Suite 125, Phoenix
480-788-5325 • lifetreeinc.com
Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes
10617 N. Hayden Road, Building B, Suite 101, Scottsdale
480-922-5675 • lindamoodbell.com
LifeTree, Inc
15255 N. 40th St., Suite 125, Phoenix.
480-788-5325 • lifetreeincom
Lions Camp Tatiyee
5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside
480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org
Lively Minds
480-406-8114 • livelymindstutoring.com
MeBe Arizona
3100 W. Ray Road, Suite 201, Chandler • 619-725-9925 • mebefamily.com
Milestone Pediatrics
Locations in Chandler, Phoenix, and Tucson
480-855-0474 • milestoneaz.com
Mosaic
2929 N. 44th St., Suite 300, Phoenix
602-864-6030 • mosaicinfo.org
Miracle League of Arizona
11130 E. Cholla St., Suite I-110, Scottsdale
480-686-8137 •miracleleagueaz.com
New Way Academy
5048 E. Oak St., Phoenix
602-389-8600 • newwayacademy.org
NorthBridge College Success Program
7600 N. 15th Street, Suite 150, Phoenix
401-421-4059 • northbridgeaz.org
Once Upon a Star
facebook.com/onceuponastaraz • onceuponastaraz@gmail.com
Pal Experiences
221 E. Indianola Ave., Phoenix
602-402-9637 • palexperiences.org
PediaLabs
480-395-3972 • mypedialabs.com
Pediatric Foot and Ankle
30 South Kyrene Road, Suite #3, Chandler • 480-534-7220 • pediatricfootankle.com
PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs
4550 E. Bell Road, Building 1, Suite 106, Phoenix
602-344-9530 • dentistsforspecialneeds.com
Pinnacle Autism Therapy
1249 N. Lindsay Road, Gilbert • 19840 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
866-342-8847 • pinnacleautismtherapy.com
Planning Across the Spectrum
820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Connecticut
860-606-7060 • planningacrossthespectrum.com
Positive ABA
18521 E. Queen Creek Rd. Ste 105, Queen Creek
480-361-1025 • positiveaba.org
Rainbow Readers
480-999-4449 • rainbowreaders.com
Raising Special Kids
5025 E. Washington St., Suite 204, Phoenix
800-237-3007 • raisingspecialkids.org
Rhythm & Motion Dance Center
(Friends in Motion For Dancers with Special Needs)
3035 S. Ellsworth Rd., Ste. 117, Mesa
480-325-8418 • rmdcaz.com/friends-in-motion
Ridge Zeller Therapy
3160 N. Arizona Ave, Suite 105 , Chandler
480-365-9981 • ridgezellertherapy.com
RiseABILITY
2633 East Indian School Road, Suite 310, Phoenix
480-359-5163 • riseability.org
School of Ballet Arizona
2835 E Washington St, Phoenix
602-343-6550 • balletaz.org/open-special-classes/adaptive-dance-for-down-syndrome
Scottsdale Children’s Institute
22605 N. Miller Road, Suite 110, Scottsdale
480-410-4060 • scottsdaleci.com
S.E.E.K. Arizona
1830 S. Alma School Road, Suite 130, Mesa
4425 W. Olive Ave., Suite 167, Glendale
480-902-0771 • seekarizona.org
SEEDs for Autism
3420 S. Seventh St., Phoenix
602-253-4471 • seedsforautism.org
Sierra Schools of Arizona
Gilbert, Peoria, Scottsdale, Buckeye, and Tucson • 480-266-5128 • sesischools.com
Silver Lining Riding
7220 N. 185th Ave., Waddell
520-329-7757 • silverliningriding.org
SOHO Dental AZ
4901 N. 44th St., Suite 102, Phoenix
480-779-0227 • sohodentalaz.org
Southwest Autism Center of Excellence
Valleywide locations
602-265-8338 • sbhservices.org
Southwest Ballet Theatre
3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale • 623-250-6366 • swbtballet.org
Speaking of Speech and Language Therapy
Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Tolleson, Goodyear, and Buckeye
602-456-7199 • speakingofspeechtherapy.com
Special Olympics Arizona
602-230-1200 • specialolympicsarizona.org
STARS – Scottsdale Training And Rehabilitation Services
7507 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale
480-994-5704 • starsaz.org
Stone Rose Law
8010 E. McDowell Rd., #105, Scottsdale
480-498-8998 • stoneroselaw.com
Suzy Foundation
P.O. Box 24877, Tempe
602-803-0137 • suzyfoundation.org
The Arc of Arizona
P.O. Box 83434, Phoenix • 602-234-2721 • arcarizona.org
The Opportunity Tree
Locations in Phoenix, Casa Granda, and Maricopa
602-956-0400 • theopportunitytree.org
The United School
9590 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
480-860-1339 • theunitedschool.com
Taylor and Lihn, PLLC
1747 E. Morten Ave., Suite 105, Phoenix
480-699-3145 • taylorlihn.com
Torgenson Law
333 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85003 • 818 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040
602-759-0012 • torgensonlaw.com
UCP of Central Arizona
1802 W. Parkside Lane, Phoenix
602-943-5472 • ucpofcentralaz.org
Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center
12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 201, Scottsdale
480-481-7190 • vosjcc.org
Wild West Children’s Dentistry
4102 N. 24th St., Suite B2, Phoenix
602-956-2024 • wildwestchildrensdentistry.com
Wilson-Goodman Law Firm
Locations in Gilbert & Queen Creek
480-503-9217 • wgandlf-law.com
Young Minds Community Center
3202 E Mountain View Rd., Phoenix
612-265-6754 •youngmindscommunity.org
2021-22 Special Needs Resources