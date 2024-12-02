As snowfall sweeps across other parts of the country there is no reason for Valley families to feel wistful. We have snow, too—and none of the hazards or inconveniences that go with it.

Here are some easy ways to enjoy the snow while inspiring holiday memories new and old.

Have “Snow Much Fun”

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is hosting Santa & Snow on Saturday and Sunday, Dec 7-8 until the snow melts and visit with Santa from 10 a.m to noon. or 12:30-2 p.m. Snow flurries will occur every 15 minutes throughout both days. Snow play is free with paid museum admission ($17/person or free to members and children under the age of 1). Sock Skating is open daily through December 29th

Go shopping in the snow

Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix Desert Ridge Marketplace is transformed into a winter wonderland with 12 Days of Snowfall from December 13 to December 24! Nightly snowfalls will occur at 7pm and 8pm – enjoy a 10-minute holiday experience with music and magical snow.

Plus, it’s snowing every hour on the hour on Christmas Eve from 11am – 8pm.

Experience a Wild West winter

Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide, Arizona’s premier family experience during the holidays. This magical experience features over 7 million lights, a dazzling light show, a magical train ride, a nightly parade, stunt shows, holiday shopping, live entertainment, and so much more. All around you, experience a magical snowfall show as all your surroundings transform into an icy white wonderland. Plus, take videos or get your picture taken as snow falls from the night sky during this immersive show. Rawhide, located at 5700 W. N. Loop Rd. in Chandler, is open each evening from 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.

ZooLights: Holiday Magic 2024 at Reid Park Zoo

Visit Reid Park Zoo Thursday, December 5, 2024 — Sunday, January 5, 2025. From 6:00 pm — 8:30 pm. Let it Glow! This year’s ZooLights: Holiday Magic event, is bigger and brighter than ever with over a million dazzling lights. Bring the whole troop and make some unforgettable memories at this Tucson holiday tradition. Revel in falling snow in the Arctic Zone, enjoy live entertainment each evening sure to put you in the holiday spirit, and be sure to visit with jolly St. Nick who will be on hand to hear wishes through December 23.

If you go to any of these events…share your photos! Upload to Facebook.com/RAKmagazine

