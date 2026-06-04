Festive poppers for the 4th of July

My kids love anything tactile and messy. This homemade popper was super easy to make and really inexpensive because I had most of the supplies on hand.

You can very easily customize poppers to any holiday that is coming up. I made one of these for each of our kids and I know they will be a big hit on the 4th of July.

SUPPLIES

Empty toilet paper rolls

Balloons

Confetti/sequins

Patterned paper

Adhesive

Scissors

Instructions

Cut a piece of paper to size and glue it to the toilet paper roll. Attach the balloon to one end of the roll with some adhesive to help keep it secure.

Tie the end of the balloon in a knot. Cut the top part of the balloon leaving ample length to attach it to the end of the roll.

Fill the popper with confetti. While holding the roll upward, pull back on the balloon and let go!

Posted by Mandy Bopp, of Phoenix, a professional musician and the mother of three children. She also blogs at almondplace.com.