Super Dad’s Summer Guide to Legoland California

Hey Super Dads, summer is just about here, and it’s time to start making plans if you haven’t already! Our household is a Disney family, but the past couple of years we’ve added Legoland California to our rotation, even picking up an annual membership. In our experience, Legoland is a sweet spot for kids ages 2 to 10, which is perfect for our 5- and 8-year-old. Here are my top four tips for getting the most out of Legoland and the surrounding Carlsbad area.

1. Research tickets and membership options. Legoland offers sales on tickets and memberships throughout the year, including buy 3, get 1 free. If you pick up an annual pass, depending on the level you choose, you’ll get access to special events like Halloween Brick or Treat (with trick or treating in the park!) and New Year’s party (with an early evening countdown and fireworks for young ones). Some memberships also work at Legoland parks, Legoland Discovery Centers, and Sea Life Aquariums across the U.S., including Arizona Mills!

2. Legoland California offers three parks. Legoland California includes the amusement park, Sea Life Aquarium, and water park. A hand stamp gets you unlimited re-entry throughout the day. You can also bring in water and snacks, and some ride queues have built-in Lego play areas, which is a lifesaver while you wait.

Our kids love Legoland California because in addition to plenty of rides that are just their size, the park is filled with tons of interactive play structures and plenty of Lego building stations. It’s super hands-on fun and the perfect place to burn energy all day long!

3. Consider staying on property. If your budget allows, both Legoland hotels (Legoland Hotel and Legoland Castle Hotel) are right at the park entrance. This is huge when little ones need a nap or a breather from the crowds! Both hotels also have pools with mega floating Legos, which entertained our kids for hours. Life guards and life vests were onsite at the pool (and at the waterpark!).

If you’re staying on property and looking to stretch your budget or just want more variety in your dining, order takeout and enjoy it on the patio near the Castle Hotel’s outdoor play structures. Lego characters also make appearances nearby, which is super fun!

4. Get to know Carlsbad beyond the park. Carlsbad is filled with local restaurants, shopping, and beaches (plus a Costco and a Starbucks right down the street from Legoland itself). For local eats, the Windmill Food Hall nearby is amazing. It offers a food court atmosphere with local vendors that the whole family will enjoy. If you need a break from the parks, the nearby beaches are also family-friendly, with easy parking, short walks to the sand, and quick-service food options close by.

Wishing you all a safe and super fun summer with your families. Whether you decide to travel out of town or stay at home, I hope you find the adventure that’s right for you!

Until next time… up, up, and away!