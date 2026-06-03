3 Places to Consider Taking Your Kids for Summer Vacation

Summer is here, which means for many it’s time to round up the family for a well-deserved vacation. Planning a summer trip can be stressful, especially when there are kids involved. Summer travel works best when the destination takes care of some of the entertainment for you.

Thankfully, there are a few beautiful destinations that offer strong kid-friendly activities that are simultaneously interesting for adults.

Costa Rica, Central America

Costa Rica is one of the best destinations for families because it easily mixes adventure with comfort. You can split the trip between the Arenal and La Fortuna areas, known for volcano views, hot springs, and beautiful rainforest. You can also visit the beach region in Guanacaste or Manuel Antonio. The country is compact, tourism is family-friendly, and the experiences are hands-on.

The area offers hanging bridges through treetops, butterfly gardens, nightly frog-spotting, and guided wildlife walks where the family can learn how to look for and listen to numerous types of wildlife, such as sloths, monkeys, and iguanas. Kids love being hands-on in nature, and parents love the variety.

Yellowstone National Park, United States

Yellowstone is a dream for kids who love animals, rocks, and anything that bubbles, steams, or erupts. Yellowstone also naturally encourages bite-sized adventure, which is exactly what many families need in summer. This includes short walks, scenic overlooks, and easy picnic breaks before heading back to the car for the next wonder.

Yellowstone is one of the best big-impact trips in the U.S. because the “attractions” are the park itself. A 7-day pass for one private vehicle costs $35 and covers everyone riding in the car.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

It may sound a bit exotic, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife trip that’s more doable than many families expect. For families with older kids, the Galápagos can be the trip that changes how children see the natural world. The wildlife encounters are unusually close, featuring iguanas, sea lions, and more.

Your days will revolve around active learning- a short hike with a naturalist guide, snorkeling in clear water, a beach stop, and time to process the experience. For kids who love animals, it can feel like a real-life nature documentary where they are a part of the story.

Families generally choose between a cruise-based trip, often higher cost but very streamlined, and a land-based “island hopping” style, which can sometimes offer more control over hotel choices and pacing. If affordability is a priority, timing matters. Better deals may appear in the fall, particularly September through November, even though wildlife viewing is strong year-round.

There are several destinations to choose from that the whole family can enjoy. Make sure to plan and book as soon as possible. This will give you more options and is often more affordable.