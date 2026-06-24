Mom-Tested Tips for Beating Car Sickness This Summer

If your summer plans include road trips, day drives, or even just bouncing between activities, there’s a good chance someone in your car is going to say it: “My stomach hurts.”

As a mom of five who lives a few hours from Phoenix, we do a lot of driving—and car sickness is just part of our reality. I’ve had kids make it 10 minutes before it hits, and I’ve learned (sometimes the hard way) that being prepared makes all the difference. It doesn’t mean we skip the trips—it just means we plan a little smarter.

Here’s how to help kids (and honestly, some adults) handle motion sickness this summer:

Start with Seat Position

Where your child sits matters more than you’d think. The middle seat in the back (where they can look straight out the windshield) is often the best spot. Older kids may do better in the front seat—but only if they meet safety guidelines. Being able to see the road helps the brain match what the body is feeling.

Keep Eyes Forward (Not Down)

Reading books, watching shows, or looking down at devices can make symptoms worse. Encourage kids to look out the window, play “I spy,” or listen to audiobooks instead. If screens are a must, try to limit them or save them for when the car is stopped.

Fresh Air Helps

Crack a window or adjust the air vents so cool air is circulating. A stuffy car can make nausea feel worse quickly. Even a small breeze can make a big difference.

Watch the Snacks

Heavy, greasy, or overly sugary foods before a drive can trigger symptoms. Opt for light snacks like crackers, apples, or pretzels. Staying hydrated is important too—but avoid chugging large amounts right before hitting the road.

Time It Right

If possible, plan drives around nap time. Sleeping kids don’t get car sick. Early morning or evening drives can also help when the sun and heat are less intense.

Try Natural Remedies

Some families swear by ginger chews, peppermint oil, or acupressure wristbands. They’re simple, low-risk options that can be worth trying before turning to medication.

Be Ready for Quick Stops

Sometimes, the best solution is just pulling over. Let kids get out, walk around, and reset. Even five minutes can make a big difference.

Keep a “Just in Case” Kit

It’s not glamorous, but it’s smart: a small bag with wipes, a change of clothes (for the adults, too), plastic bags, and paper towels can save your sanity if things go south quickly. (Ask me how I know.)

Consider Medication (When Needed)

For frequent or severe motion sickness, talk to your pediatrician about options. Some over-the-counter medications can help, but they’re not always ideal for every child.

Car sickness happens because the brain gets mixed signals—your body feels motion, but your eyes don’t always see it. Kids are especially prone to it, but many grow out of it over time.

In the meantime, give yourself some grace. We’ve pulled over more times than I can count, driven with windows down in 100-degree heat, and celebrated the small wins (like making it the whole way without an incident).

Road trips don’t have to be perfect to be meaningful. A little preparation, a lot of patience, and a flexible mindset go a long way.