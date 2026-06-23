Phoenix Zoo Brings Back Winter in July with Snow, Splash Pads, and $25 Admission

Who says you have to leave Arizona to experience winter?

For the first time since 2019, the Phoenix Zoo is bringing back its beloved Winter in July event, giving families a chance to trade triple-digit temperatures for snow play, splash pads, and a morning of cool-weather fun.

Taking place on Saturday, July 11, from 7 to 11 a.m., the event transforms part of the Zoo into a snowy wonderland with nearly 50 tons of snow spread across dedicated play areas for children of all ages.

Little ones can enjoy a toddler-friendly snow pile, while older kids can build, dig, and play in a larger snow zone designed for more active fun. Families can also cool off at the Zoo’s popular splash destinations, Leapin’ Lagoon and Yakulla Caverns, making this one of the most unique summer experiences in the Valley.

To make the event even more family-friendly, the Phoenix Zoo is offering special $25 general admission tickets for everyone, providing a budget-friendly way to explore the Zoo while escaping the heat.

The morning will feature music from DJ Mars, plenty of opportunities to play in the snow, and a special finale as Chutti, the Zoo’s greater one-horned rhinoceros, enjoys a refreshing shower.

Event Highlights

Nearly 50 tons of snow in the middle of an Arizona summer

Separate snow play areas for toddlers and older children

Music and entertainment from DJ Mars

Splash pad fun at Leapin’ Lagoon and Yakulla Caverns

Special $25 admission for all guests

Watch Chutti the rhino enjoy a cooling shower

Early morning hours designed to beat the heat

Know Before You Go

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 7–11 a.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Admission: $25 per person

Families are encouraged to arrive early, wear clothes that can get wet, and bring towels, sunscreen, and a change of clothes for little ones who plan to make the most of both the snow and splash pads.

If you’ve ever wondered what winter might feel like in the middle of a Phoenix summer, this is your chance to find out.

For tickets and event details, visit Phoenix Zoo Winter in July Event Page.