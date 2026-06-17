Summer Playground Safety: What Parents Need to Know



By Bobbie Romo

Playgrounds are a hot spot for child injuries. In the Valley, unshaded playground equipment can easily reach temperatures exceeding 160 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer. Hot enough to cause second or even third-degree burns in seconds. Unmaintained surfacing and equipment can also pose safety risks.

In Arizona, you need a specific license, insurance, and training to install these structures. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re all installed properly. If you don’t properly prepare your child for play or don’t exercise due diligence in checking the playground, an injury can easily occur.

Prepare for the heat

First and foremost, you need to be prepared for the heat. Only utilize playgrounds in the morning before temperatures climb and in the evening. Taking your kid out to play midday can quickly lead to heat exhaustion.

If the sun is out, make sure they are wearing Sunscreen with high SPF, long sleeves, long pants, and hats. This protects them from both sneaky UV rays and hot playground equipment. If it’s dark, check for enough light. If your child can’t see properly, it’s easy for them to fall and injure themselves.

It’s pivotal that your kid stays hydrated. Kids will run around having fun, and before they know it, they’re dehydrated. They should be drinking about ½ their body weight in ounces daily, especially before play.

Check the equipment

Utilize the five-second hand test, especially on anything metal, the surfacing, and the slide. People tend to overlook the slide because it’s plastic; however, kids constantly burn their legs from sliding down before checking.

Press your hand against the equipment. If you can stay in place for 5 seconds, it’s safe to play. If not, your child can end up with burns.

Give a quick look around and make sure the equipment is maintained. Look at the slide and check for loose screws. These can easily leave nasty injuries. Also, make sure you check the surfacing. Pour-in-place rubbing is the safest; however, if it has holes or cracks, a running child can easily fall and get injured.

If you notice there might be an issue, go somewhere else. These are just the issues that you see on the surface. Installers are typically trained to design playgrounds with child safety in mind, such as avoiding the creation of small spaces where a kid’s head can get stuck. However, if the playground isn’t properly maintained, it’s dangerous to assume it was installed properly.

Find the right playground

To safely play in the summer, you ideally want to find a playground covered in shade. It’s also a good idea to find a playground near a splash park. Phoenix is the hottest city in America. No matter what you do or what time you show up, sometimes it’s just simply too hot.

Splash pads are a great alternative. It keeps kids both active and cool. Many public parks have playgrounds with opportunities for splash play close by. You can find them by checking your city’s park locations. For example, Tempe residents can find them at Tempe.gov

Surviving a Valley summer with energetic kids shouldn’t mean being trapped indoors until October. By shifting your schedule to the cooler hours, practicing the five-second hand test, and prioritizing shaded parks, you can easily outsmart the desert heat. Taking just a few minutes to audit a playground before letting your kids loose ensures that your family’s summer memories are filled with laughter, not a trip to the emergency room.

About the Author

Bobbie Romo is the owner of Sports Lines Athletics & Recreation. The company has been installing playgrounds and shading structures since 2004.