Practical Safety Tips for Teen Summer Delivery Drivers



By Lyle Jensen

Summer is one of the busiest seasons for students earning extra income through food delivery,

package delivery, or rideshare services. Long hours on the road often means interacting with strangers, visiting unfamiliar locations, and working late-night hours.

While most shifts are uneventful, a few simple safety habits can significantly reduce risk and help teens stay safer on the job.

Plan Before Driving

Preparation starts before accepting that first ride or delivery. Teens should:

Keep their phone fully charged and carry a backup charging cable.

Ensure their vehicle is fueled and well-maintained.

Review their platform’s safety features, including emergency assistance and ride tracking options.

A few minutes of preparation can make a big difference if an unexpected situation arises.

Trust Your Instincts

Teens often feel pressure to complete every ride or delivery, but personal safety should always come first.

Teens should be cautious if:

A pickup or delivery location appears unsafe.

A customer attempts to change the destination unexpectedly.

Someone becomes aggressive, is intoxicated, or threatening.

They feel uncomfortable for any reason.

It’s important for teens to trust their instincts. If a situation does not feel right, leave the area and report the incident through the platform.

Stay Aware of Your Surroundings

Many incidents occur because drivers become distracted while navigating apps or completing deliveries.

Teens can practice situational awareness by:

Scanning the area before exiting their vehicle.

Parking in well-lit locations whenever possible.

Keeping doors locked while waiting for passengers.

Avoiding distractions from texting or social media while on duty.

Awareness is often the first and best layer of protection.

Have a Safety Solution Available

Teens should think ahead about how they would respond to a threatening encounter.

Traditional pepper spray has dangerous limitations, particularly inside vehicles or enclosed spaces.

REPULS® Defense Spray offers a different and safer approach which is the only approved defense spray for indoor and in vehicle use. Because it is water-based and not an aerosol spray, it can be used more effectively in confined environments such as vehicles, apartment hallways, elevators, and indoor delivery locations. For rideshare drivers and delivery personnel, having a defense tool that can be used both indoors and inside a vehicle may provide an important safety advantage.

Make Safety Part of the Job

Gig work can be an excellent way for teens to earn money and gain independence during the summer. By staying alert, trusting their instincts, and carrying practical safety equipment, they can focus on serving customers while reducing unnecessary risk. A little preparation today can help ensure every shift ends with a safe trip home.

About the Author

Lyle Jensen is an Operational and Safety Advisor for Crotega Safety Solutions.