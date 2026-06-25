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WIN 4 Tickets to Titanic: An Immersive Voyage in Scottsdale!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
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Step aboard one of history’s most legendary ships—without leaving Arizona!

One lucky Raising Arizona Kids family will win four tickets to experience Titanic: An Immersive Voyage – Secrets of the Deep, opening in Scottsdale.

Join a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to experience the story of the RMS Titanic, the most luxurious ship ever to set sail. Featuring authentic artifacts, dramatic full-scale room recreations, never-before-seen 3D views, immersive video animations, and cutting-edge technology, this unforgettable exhibition brings the Titanic’s story to life like never before.

Explore the ship’s elegant interiors, discover the lives of its passengers and crew, and journey through one of history’s most fascinating stories in an immersive experience designed for all ages.

📍 Location

Galleria Centre
4301 N. Scottsdale Rd. #150
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

🎟 Prize

One lucky winner will receive four admission tickets to Titanic: An Immersive Voyage – Secrets of the Deep.

Enter to Win

Complete the giveaway form below for your chance to win!

One winner will be selected at random and contacted by email.

Good luck, and prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey into one of history’s greatest adventures!

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

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Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttps://www.raisingarizonakids.com

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